Canadian petrochemical giant Nutrien (formerly PCS Nitrogen) has announced “the indefinite closure” of one of its four ammonia plants in Trinidad.
An estimated 50 workers are expected to lose their jobs, effective October 30, according to a CMC report.
“This suspension of operations is in response to market conditions and lower global prices for ammonia,” the company said in a statement on its website yesterday.
It said: “Two of our ammonia plants and the associated urea facility will continue to operate at maximum capacity. Our other plant which was taken offline in May 2020 due to market conditions is expected to come back online as market conditions improve.”
The urea plant at the site at Point Lisas will continue operating at normal rate, it added.
Nutrien noted: “Market conditions have pressed the need for the closure of the plant, which will result in a 15-per cent reduction in the workforce, effective October 30...”
These changes will enable the facility to operate more efficiently, competitively and sustainably into the future, it added.
The company said ensuring customers are serviced is always a top priority.
“We are optimising to ensure we support our customers and there are no changes to existing supplier contractual agreements.”
Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs. The international company produces and distributes more than 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed customers worldwide.
Its agriculture retail network services over 500,000 grower accounts, its website says.