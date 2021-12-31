Nutrimix raises flour prices

Two days after majority State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) announced an increase in the price of its flour products, Point Lisas-based producer Nutrimix has also said it will raise the price of its all-purpose and other flour products.
On Wednesday NFM stated it will be increasing the wholesale price of flour by between 15 per cent and 22 per cent from January 3.
It said the suggested retail price of flour to the consumer would increase by an average of 19 per cent.
NFM noted that flour prices in the country have not been adjusted since 2008 and cited the increasing cost of wheat and freight globally.
Following NFM’s price hike, Kiss Baking Company said it will be increasing bread prices from January 10.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Trade said NFM would adjust downward prices on two brands of flour following a review of the proposed increase.
Nutrimix in a statement yesterday said global wheat prices and shipping have more than doubled over the last two years.
“There have also been increases in packaging, distribution and other vital inputs, and we cannot continue to absorb these increases,” the company stated.
As a result, Nutrimix said it will be increasing its prices of flour, effective January 4, 2022.
It noted that its prices did not increase for the past 14 years.
Nutrimix said its team has worked hard to minimise the effect of adjustments on households.
It price increases will be:
lTwo kg and ten kg all-purpose flour (most used in the home for bread and roti) will go up eight per cent and 14 per cent increase, respectively
l45 kg Bakers and Ultra Gluten Flour (most widely used by bakeries, commercial and industrial sectors, according to Nutrimix) will increase one per cent to 14 per cent.
lIncreases in retail size packaging for our various types of flour will range between eight per cent to 20 per cent.
“Our Nutrimix team has been serving T&T for over 40 years. Our people, every one of our 500 employees, take their responsibilities seriously,” the company said. “We adhere to the strictest quality controls in every aspect of production so that you can take care of your family with peace of mind...”