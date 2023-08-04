NWRHA assures strategies in place to manage shortages

“INNOVATIVE strategies” are being used to help manage staff shortages at the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), says NWRHA chief executive Anthony Blake.
As nurses plan to take to the streets of Port of Spain today to air their concerns over staff shortages among other issues at medical facilities, Blake told the Express yesterday: “We would have had a shortage of nurses for some time now in terms of their strength but we use strategies such as pool and overtime for nurses, so we have a nursing pool which we utilise to fill that gap in the hospitals.
Blake said nurses have been hired almost every month for the year thus far and “every nurse that has applied to NWRHA within the last six months has been interviewed and if they are found suitable they have been employed”.
He further stated the issue of staff shortages is not unique to Trinidad, “but all over the world, if you look at what’s going on US and the NHS in England now, you would see that is why they have a lot of recruitment fairs in the Caribbean”.
He said investments are made in a number of training initiatives for nurses, as well as scholarship opportunities for interested members of staff to enter the nursing field. These efforts, he said, are innovative remedies used at NWRHA.
Commenting on the ratio of nurse to patients, Blake said, “If nurses are rostered to come work, persons don’t come to work, then you may find one nurse holding on while somebody is shifted to that ward, but certainly we will never roster one nurse to 20 patients...but you may have the rare instance when somebody have an emergency, they unable to come out to work... and you may find we may need to backfill the area.” However, he assured this occurrence is not the norm.
On Monday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nursing Association Idi Stuart raised concerns over the ratio of nurses to patients, claiming that at times a nurse attends to ten, 12 or more patients due to staff shortages.
On the issue of nurses taking up opportunities abroad, Blake said, “As in any profession if people see an opportunity for better for themselves and their families they would take up the offer, but I can’t say there is any floodgate of nurses at the NWRHA leaving.”
He did admit one or two nurses at NWRHA would have emigrated for nursing prospects.
Blake said the NWRHA held a meeting with the TTRNA president last week to discuss issues surrounding the ambulance service, and “we were able to solve a number of issues with respect to the ambulance transport and nurses and so on... Most of them dealt with nursing personnel being on ambulances and we would have agreed with him. We were able to give him the assurance that all our ambulances are insured.”