Nyan: A sad situation

SANATAN DHARMA MAHA SABHA general secretary Vijay Maharaj has labelled as “disgusting” remarks by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that some secondary schools were breeding uneducated gang members.
Maharaj yesterday also questioned what the Government was doing to immediately address a “critical issue” affecting many children, saying the need for reform of the education system has been pending for years.
However, Maharaj said he would “run to Port of Spain” if called to assist in the Government’s remedial work for troubled secondary schools and that the offer has been made before.
“Give me Arouca or Five Rivers Government Secondary. We would gladly adopt such a school. But we don’t have the resources to do it alone,” Maharaj said yesterday, following Rowley’s remarks that a national conversation was needed on the topic.
Maharaj said the SDMS’ primary and secondary schools have for decades been “all-inclusive” institutions of learning, adding:
“We believe every child that enters one of our schools is a Maha Sabha child and all children are treated as such. We would love to adopt and help transform a secondary school but, unfortunately, we don’t have all the resources to do that properly on our own.”
He claimed vocational resources and opportunities have also declined in the secondary and post-secondary system, which usually offered career options outside traditional academics.
Maharaj said some secondary schools lacked enough teachers and materials to conduct practicals for many trades, whereas classes in these areas were once more robust.
He said it was known for years that thousands of children were falling through the educational system but that resources were allowed to shrink instead of expanded.
Maharaj said some problems seen today “started with the manifestation of the junior secondary schools and the half-day of school”.
“What were the children doing in the other half of the day?” Maharaj asked.
He said at their genesis and for a while after, junior secondary schools had a stronger vocational system but this wasn’t supported enough.
He said stigmas and performance issues attached to the junior secondary system could be solved and there were many stakeholders willing to work with the Government.
He said although there was need for overall reform, including with the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), “work should begin sooner within the secondary schools”.
He said the country need skilled crafts people and general labour and that enough employable teachers and facilities were available to begin tackling the problem.
Minister: Parenting difficult
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said yesterday, “Parenting is a difficult and most important job,” as she was asked to respond to the PM’s remarks and for hers as a parent and minister.
Responding via WhatsApp, Gadsby-Dolly said, “Unfortunately, some parents, for a variety of reasons, allow children to grow physically without concurrent mental and spiritual development. It’s a sad situation, for both the family and the country, as some of these children don’t have a defence against negative influences. They simply don’t have the tools to fight, and they respond to the negative energy like water to the path of least resistance.”
She also stated: “In too many of the cases that come to my attention, parents admit to having little to no influence over their children’s behaviour. It is linked to trauma, broken homes, absent parents...these children often have complex and tragic stories; and their pathway, despite the best efforts of those who attempt to influence them positively, is dismally similar.”
The minister said mitigation against these challenges “requires the input of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs, the Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs.
She said “it is for this reason that the MoE has adopted the practice of regularly sending information to the named ministries, so that their support and resources can be brought to bear in the lives of these children and their parents, at the family and community level”.
Gadsby-Dolly said, currently, pupils under the age of 13 years who score under 30 per cent are made to resit SEA, and pupils can also defer taking the SEA, once they are below the age of 13.
“In a few cases each year, some students are seamlessly placed at vocational schools, i.e. without examination, where the chances of success are very slim, and the parent agrees to this arrangement,” she said and in addition, students are placed at vocational centres through the SEA process.
The minister said to deal with the larger issue of student achievement, in academic year 22/23, the MoE started the Remedial Education Programme, called “Re-engaging for Success”, in 106 schools, 80 primary and 26 secondary.
“The varied initiatives under that programme target the students who need additional support and preparation for secondary school, as well as the students who were placed in secondary schools and need support there to achieve success in certification,” Gadsby-Dolly said, noting that a summary of the initiatives can be found at -
https://www.moe.gov.tt/policy-documents/.
TTUTA : United approach
A “whole of country” approach was called for by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA), with president Martin Lum Kin stating yesterday that he agreed with some statements by the PM.
Lum Kin noted Rowley’s remarks that the SEA system’s automatic promotion into the secondary system was partially to blame and said this country had retained a colonial system that promoted “elitism”.
He said emphasis was still placed on top academic performers and that that system needed resources to expand its vocational and other aspects.
He said the Ministry of Education has initiated some programmes aimed at children who benefited less from the system and TTUTA was in agreement, as well willing to work with the Government.
Lum Kin also called for the Government to address the inflow of illegal weapons into T&T, saying this country did not manufacture guns.
He said a national conversation was needed and while the curriculum was reformed in 2014, questioned whether this was till relevant to pupils now.
Also speaking to the Express was Chaguanas-based consultant with the Trinidad and Tobago Scouts Association, Anthony Harper, who criticised a lack of support for such programmes.
Harper said while activities like the Scouts were still alive in “prestigious schools”, this was due to support from parents.
He said the State has, however, failed to properly support these programmes in its primary and secondary schools, leading to fewer opportunities for positive after-school activities.
Harper said he was disappointed with the PM’s remarks as “these issues are well-known”. He said late government minister Dr Morgan Job had warned of the decline of the country’s school and social system, while many studies and recommendations have been made in recent years.
“We didn’t listen and if we don’t act now, it may be too little too late, very soon,” Harper stated.