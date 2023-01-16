NYAN IS ROWLEY’S NEW DEPUTY

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in his capacity as political leader of the PNM, has elevated Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to the position of deputy political leader. This is, in addition to her being vice chairman, a position for which she was elected by the PNM electorate last December.
It is the first time in the party’s history that someone would be holding two positions on the party executive. The position of deputy political leader is a non-elected position, for which the political leader makes his selection at his sole discretion.
The announcement of the four deputy political leaders was made by Rowley at the party General Council meeting on Saturday.
Along with Gadsby-Dolly, Rowley reappointed Rohan Sinanan (who has been a deputy political leader since 2010) and appointed Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who previously held the position of chairman (and was replaced by Stuart Young last December).
As one of the four deputy political leaders, it means Imbert remains a member of the party’s leadership.
PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis is also a deputy political leader.
He is the only deputy not selected by the political leader, as whoever is elected to lead the Tobago arm of the party automatically becomes a deputy leader.
Rowley dropped Fitzgerald Hinds, who had been named a deputy political leader in November 2019 (when he replaced Marlene McDonald). Also dropped was long-standing deputy political leader Joan Yuille-Williams who had been a deputy political leader since under Patrick Manning and who had retired from active politics for some time.
Both Hinds and Yuille-Williams however have been announced as advisers to the political leader, a newly established position, which is not an executive post.
The changes have stirred up debate within the party as to whether the elevation of Gadsby-Dolly was part of succession planning and whether the Education Minister is being advanced as a potential candidate for the leadership when Rowley demits office.
Contacted yesterday Gadsby-Dolly confirmed that she was made a deputy political leader and that “at this time” she also continues to hold the position of vice chairman. She acknowledged that her twin positions carried with them a lot of responsibility.
Told that people were reading all kinds of things into this development, she said: “I know. I mean, this is politics right? That is usual. What can I say? It is really an honour to have that level of confidence placed in you and I will continue to do what I have been doing, which is to work with the team to fulfil the responsibilities that have been placed in me, going forward.”
Gadsby-Dolly chuckled when she was told that she may now have a target on her back.
“Only one?” she said jokingly.
“It is all about service, service to the country and service to the party. And for those of us who have been given the opportunity and privilege to serve and the opportunity to develop in the politics, being a cabinet minister for the past seven to eight years has not been easy but it has given one the opportunity to develop yourself to the point where you can perform the tasks that are required of you and you can help to grow both the party and the country, especially at this time when it is a serious time of transition for the party. It is a time when people are going to be called upon to perform...I take these things very, very seriously and I will continue to work in the interest of the party and the country,” she said.
Party members digesting
the development ► subhead ◄
Nothing in the party’s constitution prohibits the political leader from appointing a deputy political leader, a sitting party officer, PNM officials explained.
But while the party’s constitution does not make any pronouncement on this, some officials wondered whether the constitution was silent because such a scenario was never contemplated.
Questions were raised about this dual role at Saturday’s meeting, sources said. Asked whether the announcement had caused ripples, a party member said: “Being a first time occurrence people are still digesting this development and its significance”.
There was some surprise over the appointment of Imbert as a deputy political leader but this was a view that this appointment preserved his standing within the party.
Speaking with Express at the end of last year, Rowley had stated that he saw succession planning as part of his responsibility as leader of the PNM, having had a long career in public life. He said he wanted to ensure that the PNM was in a position to provide the leadership that the country requires as it goes forward.
“We just had an internal election and you would have seen what I consider to be significant changes in the party’s executive. That approach will continue...I am not picking people and holding them up and saying this is my choice. But we open the door and allow people to come in, the PNM is constantly recruiting new people.”
“And I am confident that the country will look for its leadership from its political parties...We, in the PNM, are confident that we are the only organisation that takes its assignment seriously and that the country could look to this party at any time for the requisite leadership it requires,” he said.