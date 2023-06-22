Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says there is no truth to rumours on social media of plans to introduce an LGBTQI agenda to schools in Trinidad and Tobago.
The minister also described as fake news claims that the ministry planned to change its Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) curriculum in order to make this possible.
There have been claims that a series of books, including one titled You are a Rainbow, Too, being sold at RIK Bookstores, would be placed in the nation’s schools.
The issue led to heated debate on social media and calls for a boycott of RIK.
However, in an interview with i95.5FM yesterday, Gadsby-Dolly said the book will not be part of the school curriculum.
“A couple books that persons would have taken pictures of and the rumour seems to be that these books are to be included in the school booklist for the upcoming year,” she said.
“I do not know the books. I have not seen the book and that book is not on any public school booklist.”
She added: “There is no change to the HFLE curriculum that’s being currently taught in schools and there is no change to the booklist.
“A circular went out in September of 2022 instructing principals that there are to be no changes to the booklist and we reminded principals earlier this term that there are to be no changes to the booklist.”
Gadsby-Dolly said there was also no truth to rumours that the ministry had instructed teachers to let pupils take hormone shots if they wished to change their gender.
RIK commitment
In a statement on Facebook yesterday, headlined “Never judge a book by its cover”, RIK Bookstore made it clear that it stood by its commitment to sell books to all members of the public, “regardless of gender affiliation or identity”.
“Thank you for your interest and robust discussion on items that we stock. RIK Services Ltd has served the interest of the public for almost half a century and is delighted to continue to do so,” the post said.
“We do not discriminate. We are a bookstore with one of the widest selections in Trinidad and Tobago that caters to the needs of our diverse population. We appreciate and respect all our valued customers. All are welcome in our stores,” RIK stated.