Nyan: Schools will decide

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly said 850 schools across Trinidad and Tobago will have the authority to implement the “granular” details with respect to the National School Hair Code.
She was speaking with Dr Kellon Bubb, executive producer of The Bubb Report, in a Facebook Live interview yesterday.
The minister disclosed that the issue of grooming one’s hair came up with her own son at a school he attended.
She said during the Covid-19 pandemic many pupils, including boys, grew their hair and when school re-opened physically this was one of the challenges, but disciplinary issues and reintegration into the classroom were priorities and therefore it was not the appropriate time to tackle the subject of hair.
Questioned on how the school would implement the new hair policy, Gadsby-Dolly responded, “Trinity College’s position is that they are going to abide by their rules and that’s every school’s position and that is the ministry’s position that students should abide by the rules of the school. What this hair code has done, it has expanded the range and really put some organisation as to what has been happening at the schools.”
She said the ministry’s prior guidelines stated “well groomed” and this was left to open interpretation, but now there is a specific hair code which is conducive for this country’s multi-cultural society where there are a range of hair types.
“So on the basis of the fact that these are now to be allowed at schools you come up for your individual school with those granular details…for example the length of a girl’s braids,” she said.
She said this also includes the length of natural hair allowed, what’s okay for a boy in terms of an afro or for a girl with respect to a weave.
The minister reiterated that these “granular” details will be determined by the schools as she noted there are 850 schools across the country, some belonging to denominational boards where there are different religious backgrounds.
“It is important for us in Trinidad and Tobago to still leave room for that individual school culture so when the schools on the basis of the National Code which must be kept, they are going to make their individual school hair rules and that will speak more to the individual types of hairstyles that are allowed within the national context,” she said.
Gadsby-Dolly said she expects that schools will form committees to work on implementation which would also include the National Parent-Teachers Association (PTA).
Last week, the Education Ministry stated that, starting in the new academic year, pupils will be allowed to wear their hair in locs, twists, plaits, afros and cornrows “in compliance with individual school hair rules”.
Female pupils will also be allowed to wear hair extensions, including weaves and braids. But wigs and dyed or coloured hair will be prohibited, except in “exceptional” cases.
Eyebrow markings and eyelash extensions will not be allowed.
These are among broad guidelines the Ministry of Education has included in a National School Hair Code that principals can follow to develop their individual school hair rules.
The hair code formulation came following a meeting with the Ministry on various stakeholders which included representatives of the Tobago House of Assembly, denominational boards, the National Principals’ Associations, the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA), the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) and other education stakeholders.
The meeting came following public outrage over an incident at Trinity College’s graduation ceremony for Form Five and Form Six pupils of Trinity College in Moka, Maraval.
Parents reported that 23 boys from the school were separated from their classmates at the ceremony at All Saints Anglican Church, Port of Spain, because their hairstyles were deemed to be in breach of school rules.
The boys were also prevented from crossing the stage with their peers during the distribution of certificates, which caused outrage among some parents. They were only given their certificates at the end of the service.
The issue led to heated public debate, with many people chiding the school for embarrassing the boys on such a memorable day, and calling for the “archaic” hairstyle rules to be changed.
The Trinity College board responded to the backlash days later, noting pupils were warned months in advance, and days before the ceremony, that if they breached the dress code regulations they would not be allowed to proceed with their peers.
PUT IN BOX OR CUT IF NEEDED
The National School Hair Code:
• Pupils shall maintain neat and clean hair at all times.
• Hair that crosses shoulder length should be tied back at all times for safety reasons.
• Locs, twists, plaits, afros, cornrows shall be allowed for all pupils, in compliance with individual school hair rules.
• Female pupils shall be allowed to wear hair extensions, including weaves and braids, in compliance with individual school hair rules.
• Wigs and dyed or coloured hair for pupils are not allowed. In exceptional cases, as determined by the school principal, approval may be granted to pupils.
• Hairstyles that obstruct the normal view of others are not allowed, except for religious reasons.
• Eyebrow markings and eyelash extensions are not allowed.
• Haircut-parting designs should be simple. Intricate designs are not allowed.
• Hair ornaments should be in compliance with individual school hair rules.