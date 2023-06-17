Obika gets VIP welcome at PNM

Wearing a red tie and a broad smile, former United National Congress (UNC) senator Taharqa Obika yesterday joined the People’s National Movement (PNM) and received a VIP welcome, which started at the Prime Minister’s official residence.
There, he was greeted by Prime Minister and PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley, National Security Minister and deputy political leader Fitzgerald Hinds and Minister of Youth Development and National Service and PNM general secretary Foster Cummings.
The PNM posted photos of Obika’s political conversion on its Facebook page.
Photos of Rowley autographing his book, From Mason Hall to Whitehall, for Obika were also on the PNM’s Facebook page.
Obika had earlier submitted his resignation as a national executive member and party member of the UNC to UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai, and his resignation as chief economist at the office of the Leader of the Opposition to the director of human resources.
After leaving the PM’s residence, Obika went to the PNM Chaguanas office where he was met by education officer and Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing and Cummings where he (Obika) filled out his PNM membership application form.
Speaking with the Express upon completion of these procedures, Obika said “the last straw” was Senator David Nakhid’s attempt, via a Facebook video, to sully the reputation of the late Ken Valley after whom a street has been named.
Both First Citizens West Court and the Borough of Diego Martin Administrative Complex are located on Ken Valley Drive.
Obika said Nakhid libelled Valley posthumously.
“It begs the question, are you serious and in everything we do regarding the governance of our country, we ought to be serious,” Obika said. “It (the accusation against Valley) was ugly. He (Valley) is not alive to defend himself, meanwhile, his wife...his sons...(who Obika knows) and grandchildren are here.”
Obika said as he was approaching his 40th birthday, he reflected on his efforts within the UNC.
“I am a person of strong convictions and one of them is that governance is important. And that good Lord knows that I tried (to stay in the UNC). It was a struggle. And the reality is that if you are in a political vehicle, there must be seriousness in the approach to governance.... I reached a point where I felt that despite my best efforts, I wouldn’t be able to achieve a course correction within the UNC,” he said.
Several defections
The UNC has experienced a number of defections, namely local government representatives.
This included former councillors Sheldon “Fish” Garcia, Marcus Girdharie and Samuel Sankar, as well as former chairman of the UNC Youth Arm Kaveesh Siewdial. Both Garcia and Girdharie were selected as candidates for the PNM in the August 14 local government election.
Obika is the most senior official to quit the party and simultaneously join the party.
He served as a UNC senator from September 2017 to August 2020 when he contested the general election in the Point Fortin constituency for the UNC.
Since then, he has served as the chief economist in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.
A former Presentation College pupil, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from The University of the West Indies (The UWI) and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.
He is currently working on his M/Phil/PhD in development economics at The UWI.
Asked what role he expected to play in the PNM or the Government, he said: “Politics is a vocation. You serve where you are required. So wherever I am required to serve, I will serve.”
Rowley: No better time to leave the UNC
Obika’s entry in the PNM caused Rowley to issue “an open invitation to former UNC members and supporters”.
In a Facebook post, issued one hour after his meeting with Obika, Rowley said: “There comes a time when your country must call. There is no better time than now to leave the UNC, if you believe that what Nakhid did is reprehensible, if you believe that (Ravi) Ratiram should not be in Parliament and far worse should not be on the screening Committee of your party.
“If you believe that what you envision for your country does not include LifeSport and the vulgarity of Anil Roberts. If you believe that your Leader must not hope to qualify to lead you by lying about State policy on taxes.
“If you are disgusted by your party being silent on the (Piarco airport corruption) scandal that just unfolded and was confirmed in a Miami Courthouse yet the perpetrators find solace and active support in the voice of the UNC leadership and more and more and more!
“It matters not what journey we took, but what matters now is that we arrive at the desired destination and that is station Trinidad and Tobago on platform Number One.”
Obika walked with UNC
candidates
In the interview with the Express yesterday, Obika acknowledged that recently, he walked with UNC local government candidates in the districts.
He also acknowledged that on June 1, he issued a statement taking issue with Finance Minister Colm Imbert using nominal GDP (gross domestic product) instead of real GDP. Asked about this, Obika said he was addressing the issue from a professional perspective.
“I try to ensure that my approach is serious and evidence-based because credibility is the currency in politics,” he said.
He pointed out that in his resignation letters to the UNC General secretary and the director of human resources, he was brief and did not engage in “negativity”, i.e., in criticising the UNC.
Both letters merely stated that he had resigned the positions of party member, executive member and chief economist in the office of the Leader of the Opposition.
The letter to Kanhai said he was “immediately relinquishing my role within the National Executive and terminating my party membership”.
His letter to the HR director said his resignation as chief economist would be effective July 17, 2023.
“I will utilise my vacation days in the intervening period making today my last day at the office,” the letter said.
Obika, who married a Ghanaian citizen, is head of operations for the Central Finance Facility Cooperative Society, developing its mortgage finance product.
His parents were NJAC representatives in Point Fortin.
His father, Nyahuma Obika, contested the Point Fortin seat in 2010 for the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) under the former People’s Partnership.
Like his father, Obika unsuccessfully contested the same seat, but ten years later for the UNC.
Nakhid responds
UNC Senator David Nakhid said Obika was present at several rallies at which he spoke about the late Ken Valley, and was “clapping like everybody else” at what was being said.
“In fact, he even commended me after (his speech) about my bravery in talking about this matter,” Nakhid said
Nakhid said everybody was free to go to whichever party they wished.
“This is a democracy. People moving from PNM to UNC, from UNC to PNM, everybody is free. But have the character to say, ‘I went because I needed to have an upgrade in salary, I needed a better job to take care of my family.’ Have some character and leave with some dignity,” he said.
“But to say what I said about Ken Valley, which is the truth, it is not unknown, is why you left. I mean, we in Trinidad, as a people, like to be hypocritical sometimes and not admit to what we know because we don’t like uncomfortable truths in T&T.... What Taharqa said is a slap in the face of Akiel Chambers and his family,” Nakhid said.