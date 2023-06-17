Obika gets VIP welcome at PNM

“I am everything because of my father. All I have learned or become is because of him. And I am fighting for my father’s justice because I owe him everything.”

These were the words of Joseph Phillip Jnr, the son of Joseph Phillip Snr, who believes his father’s legacy ought to be honoured, and he should not be remembered as a man who was gunned down in a hit that has been classified as an unsolved homicide in the “Cold Case” files.