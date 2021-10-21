October revolution coming

Declaring that Trinidad and Tobago is officially in the hands of a “dictator”, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday an “October revolution” has been birthed where the fight will be taken to the people.
Following the defeat of the historic impeachment proceedings against President Paula-Mae Weekes at the Electoral College yesterday, the former prime minister said whatever is in the dark will come to light.
The Opposition, she said, will relentlessly continue to train their guns on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
She said a motion of no confidence will be moved against him in due course, adding that the last time she moved a no-confidence motion against a prime minister (Patrick Manning) in 2010, that government fell.
“This matter will be kept alive long after today, until the truth is revealed. We’ll take it on to the people as an October revolution,” Persad-Bissessar said at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office.
“The Prime Minister will find no rock large enough to hide under, nor road thick enough to protect him from the firestorm that will come his way,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar described Rowley as a coward who was using the President and the House Speaker to protect him.
“Why is the Prime Minister hiding beneath the petticoats of the these ladies?... you are pushing these people. You have compromised their offices. Be a man and man up... you are at the centre of this crisis, Prime Minister. Man up to it and don’t push the ladies in front of you to protect yourself,” she said.
She said Rowley sat in the Parliament for three hours yesterday “totally dumb” whilst “battering” took place on the Speaker whom, she said, looked beleaguered.
“I feel so sorry for these ladies. They are both brilliant in their own right, but they are being used as shields to protect the Prime Minister and his Government,” she said.
She further criticised Rowley for engaging in “child’s play” and shamelessly putting his women MPs on the front bench as a facade.
Persad-Bissessar said the country is still left with many unanswered questions, as she questioned the secrecy and why the Prime Minister has chosen to hide from a debate.
“There can only be one answer. Prime Minister Rowley does not want us to know the disturbing truth about this whole affair. The coward Prime Minister called on me to withdraw this motion as it will leave a stain on our nation’s history,” she said, adding that the “biggest disgrace” is Rowley himself.
“Where was his concern about staining our history when he and or another high official visited the President’s House to interfere?” she asked.
She maintained that political interference has led to a constitutional crisis, which has resulted in a collapsed Police Service Commission (PolSC) and the country without a substantive or acting Police Commissioner.
Persad-Bissessar said it brought her no joy to bring a motion to remove the President. “This is not about woman to woman. This is about the highest offices in the land, so let’s not get distracted with a gender issue,” she said.
She warned that a Prime Minister “hand-picking” a top cop is dangerous because the Prime Minister can influence investigations involving his own political party officials, and can direct who to charge and lock up.
Speaker’s death announcement
Persad-Bissessar said the entire manner in which House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George handled yesterday’s proceedings and the guidelines she issued which shut down a debate are unconstitutional.
She said nowhere in the Constitution states there shall be no debate on the motion, and the Speaker had no authority to unilaterally make any rules and guidelines for this joint sitting to prevent a debate.
She also raised objection to the Speaker making a lengthy “death announcement” in response to a letter she had sent on Wednesday.
Persad-Bissessar said the Speaker chairing the proceedings made it a farce and a masquerade, since she herself was conflicted.
“What we saw today was an attack on our democracy,” she said, adding that what took place in the Parliament was an attempt to shield the President, Prime Minister and the former PolSC chairman.
The Opposition, she said, did its duty. “We have done what we believed to be our duty under the Constitution. We are of the considered view that the move by the Speaker to shut down the debate was unconstitutional and illegal,” she said, claiming the microphones of the Opposition members were being muted and cut off.
“They kept shutting down the mics,” she said, adding that by doing so, the records of the Hansard would be impaired and “will now never reflect the truth of what happened in the house today”.
Shameless Independent Senator
Persad-Bissessar further chided Independent Senator Charrise Seepersad, sister of former PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad, who voted yesterday against the motion.
“This lady came boldfaced in the Parliament,” said Persad-Bissessar, adding that it is “preposterous” that she did not declare her interest in the matter.
“She stood there shamelessly and voted in the proceedings,” she said, reminding that she had called for her to recuse herself from the vote.
Persad-Bissessar said yesterday’s vote kept many questions in darkness, such as why was the Order of Merit List presented to the President and immediately withdrawn? What authority the President acted upon to hand back the list? Why did the Prime Minister lose confidence in Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police? Which public official met with the President? Why did the Attorney General bring the 2021 order to allow Griffith to act as commissioner?
A debate and investigative tribunal, she said, would have provided answers.
“I repeat my call to Her Excellency—step forward and resolve this matter,” she said.