The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has launched a new Public Alert Notification System (PANS).
PANS is a mass notification system implemented to allow ODPM and other State agencies to provide emergency alert information to people, especially those in affected areas, during or ahead of a disaster.
For example, in event of hurricanes, major flooding, public utility disruptions, civil unrest or other emergencies, authorities will be able to warn persons and provide timely updates to protect livelihoods.
Additionally, the alert system was implemented to assist persons with disabilities and physical impediments as well.
The new system was officially launched last Friday at the Alternate National Emergency Operations Centre (ANEOC), Mausica.
The launch coincides with the observation of National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Month, in the month of May,
Speaking during the launch, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said PANS is an example of one of the Government’s digital transformation initiatives aimed at bringing innovative and lifesaving solutions to our citizens and residents.
He said, “As disaster risks and climate change become more of a threat to our society, we must also take a unified and comprehensive approach to managing our response to them, both from a mitigation and adaptation perspective.”
“This platform therefore aims to reduce the spreading of fake news, allowing persons to obtain accurate and pertinent information, on what and where there is a risk of a major hazard. Individuals that sign up for the platform will receive information directly to whatever medium is provided to the administrators of the system. This could be to your mobile or landline, e-mails, SMS, the Everbridge mobile app and eventually WhatsApp, once approval is received from Facebook,” he added
Hinds also called on all citizens to join with the multi-sectoral committee to prepare for the commencement of the Wet Season.
The Wet season is expected, as experienced over the past few years, to commence in late May.
The Atlantic Hurricane season is expected to begin on June 1 and end on November 30.