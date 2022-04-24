Of spies and lies

Miya Marcano would have celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday.

Though her physical appearance would be absent from her friends and loved ones, they will ensure her spirit lives on.

In honour of the teenager, April 26, her birthday, will be declared Miya Marcano Day in her hometown of Pembroke Pines.

Her family was presented with the key to the city of Pembroke Pines by the Mayor Frank Ortis last week.