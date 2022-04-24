Of spies and lies

Interception equipment obtained by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was done via sole select, cost millions of dollars and lacked Cabinet approval.
Under the Constitution, the Commissioner of Police needs Cabinet approval to spend in excess of $1 million.
However, Cabinet as well as the Central Tenders Board were bypassed when the contracts were split to fall below $1 million so as to get around approvals.
The Sunday Express understands the TTPS contracted a popular local security firm to source interception equipment.
Contracts valued at millions were signed on January 9, 2020, between former commissioner of police Gary Griffith; strategic adviser Dwight Andrews; head, Executive Management Services Sheldon Edghill; and the security company.
The security company reportedly retained the equipment from an Israeli firm and received three- and four-year contracts for services rendered. Sources say the equipment holds generic features to Pegasus.
Based on the signed contracts, a breakdown of the services for the fiscal period 2019/2020 saw the TTPS Cyber Intelligence Suite faced with a monthly cost of $992,000.
Yearly, the TTPS pays $11,904,000 for this feature. This figure was the same during the fiscal period 2020/2021.
Another security apparatus (name withheld by Sunday Express for national security reasons) awarded to the same security company was procured for the fiscal period 2020/2021 at a monthly cost of $445,875. Yearly, the cost is $5,386,500.
Two specialised vehicles, whose vendor was State-owned Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT), were also procured with a yearly contractual agreement of $1,800,000.
Following the contract signing, representatives from the TTPS—former Special Operations Response Team (SORT) head Sgt Mark Hernandez, Andrews, Edghill and Griffith’s executive secretary, Jamilia Julian, all journeyed to Israel to acquire the equipment.
Julian had served as Griffith’s personal assistant while he was Minister of National Security under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar regime.
The Sunday Express was told that a representative from TSTT was included in the team. Griffith, in an interview with the Sunday Express two weeks ago, denied he purchased Pegasus spy equipment and said the individuals sent to Israel went to look at drones on behalf of the TTPS.
Central Audit
raised concerns
In January, the Ministry of Finance Central Audit Committee—Final Report on the Audit of Procurement of Goods and Services and the Hiring of the Staff on Contract undertaken by the T&T Police Service (TTPS) raised red flags of breached sections of the Procurement Act and facilitation of criminal conduct such as bid-rigging and collusion among stakeholders at taxpayers’ expense.
The Audit Committee review was from 2017-2021.
Under the heading “Information Technology (IT) Contracts”, the report noted, “An analysis of the value of the IT contracts awarded over the fiscal years 2017 to present revealed several instances where the single dollar value for each contract approved was in excess of the commissioner’s delegated limit of $1m. These contracts were awarded via sole select, with justification being the vendor was the sole provider of the service in the country. Another security apparatus (name withheld by the Sunday Express) was procured for the fiscal period 2020/2021 at a monthly cost of $445,875, yearly cost $5,386,500.
“Two Specialised Vehicles whose vendor was TSTT had a yearly contractual agreement of $1,800,000,” the report said.
The report further noted, “As indicated by the head of IT, this PPCL contract was awarded on a sole select basis, resulting from a specific request of the Office of the Commissioner. Therefore, there were no documents such as request for quotations and evaluations to support the contract entered with PPCL at a monthly cost of $336,375. On computation, Central Audit noted that the yearly cost totalled $4,036,500.”.
The significant risks identified by Central Authority for consideration during the audit engagement were as follows:
“Collusion and/or conflict of interest among stakeholders; and fraud and irregularities leading to financial losses and reputation damage; breaches of internal controls; weak control environment; procurement non-compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; unauthorised expenditure and payments; the non-achievement of value for money and financial losses,” the report added.
Broken-up contracts
The audit raised a plethora of red flags over the manner in which multimillion-dollar contracts were deliberately broken up to bypass oversight and scrutiny in the awarding of contracts. Instead, by breaking up the contracts, various businessmen were facilitated and both the Ministerial Tenders Committee and the Central Tenders Board overlooked.
“These procurements were done internally by TTPS despite the fact that the values exceeded the CoP’s limit. As such they were neither forwarded to the Special Tenders Committee and the Central Tenders Board for approval. This process is an abuse of the TTPS’ policy as it is a direct contravention of the delegation of authority for the procurement of Goods and Services outlined in the Procurement Policy,” the report said.
All of these contracts were signed off by Gary Griffith, who at the time was the TTPS’ accounting officer.
“As observed, the individual contracts were issued to the same contractor to perform the same service which implied splitting of contracts. These contracts relate to the procurement of motor vehicles, minor equipment, information technology and development projects under the Public Sector Investment Programme,” the audit report said.
Flashback
Last Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in a statement to Parliament, denied the State ever used Israeli Pegasus spyware. The PM also said his Government “resisted repeated attempts by a former commissioner of police to obtain, own and utilise intercept technology by the TTPS”.
Referencing the former commissioner of police without naming him, the Prime Minister said when that commissioner of police procured an interception of communication solution without approval, he was instructed to transfer it to the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), which was done.
In a statement to the House of Representatives, in which he responded to persistent allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the State was using Pegasus Spyware Solution to illegally intercept telecommunications, and was engaged in widespread spying on citizens, the Prime Minister stated categorically that the State does not possess nor has it ever possessed or used Pegasus spyware.
“Contrary to the current misinformation campaign on this issue, there is no truth whatsoever in the allegation that the State, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and/or the Strategic Services Agency, or any other State agency, for that matter, has any officer using Pegasus spyware,” he said.
Rowley said it was Government’s policy that all such technology should reside within the control of the SSA.
‘The SSA has provided an intercept suite to be used by the TTPS, but the equipment is the sole responsibility of the SSA and remains under the SSA’s strict jurisdiction. This is to ensure accountability and control by vetted officers engaged in crime fighting and matters of national security,’ the PM had added.
The Prime Minister explained that it was for this reason that instructions were given for the intercept equipment acquired by the TTPS, under the former commissioner, to be transferred to the custody of the SSA.
‘It is noted that the former commissioner of police (Gary Griffith) indicated that under his tenure, the TTPS did not purchase Pegasus or any other spyware directly from Israel. This former CoP confirmed the procurement of an interception of communication solution under his tenure from 2018 to 2021 (the period of Gary Griffith). The procurement of this intercept device by the former CoP was not authorised by the National Security Council for use by the TTPS, and the CoP was immediately instructed to provide the hardware and software to the SSA, which he did.
“Accordingly, the former CoP recently revealed that whilst the TTPS did procure intercept technology under his tenure, it did not use it while he was commissioner of police and this was the context of his statement,” the Prime Minister said.
Rowley said the interception of communication technology procured by the TTPS in 2020/2021 was never used by the TTPS to conduct interception of data in motion. The SSA maintained control of the servers prior to receiving the physical devices from the TTPS, and reviews show no interception of communication activity by the TTPS, the Prime Minister added.