‘Offensive’ Barry banned from TV, radio

Radio and TV Jaagriti have taken a decision to not broadcast speeches of Opposition MP Barry Padarath.
The decision was made after the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) raised red flags over his use of what it deemed to be insulting language when Padarath uttered the words “son of a b----” at a public meeting.
The company said it has sought legal advice on whether any steps should be taken in relation to TATT, as well as its continued business relationship with the United National Congress (UNC).
Padarath told the Express yesterday that he was repeating the words used by trade unionist Ancel Roget for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. He went on to slam TATT’s “hypocrisy” as he noted they took no action when Rowley used insulting and profane language against Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Managing director of Central Broadcasting Services Ltd (CBSL) Vijay Maharaj wrote to UNC chairman Peter Kanhai, via letter dated May 19, 2023, citing concerns over Padarath’s repeated use of insulting and obscene language.
The letter stated that CBSL (Radio and TV Jaagriti) received “numerous complaints” from the public over Padarath’s speech at a UNC meeting on May 15.
The letter noted that this was not the first time Padarath used these words as it noted that on December 5, 2022, Padarath repeatedly used the words “lazy son of a bi..” during a UNC meeting which was broadcast on Radio and TV Jaagriti.
The letter stated that on this occasion, TATT drew Padarath’s comments to CBSL’s attention, and on March 2, 2023, TATT issued a written warning to CBSL.
“According to TATT, the repetitive use of the term ‘son of a bit..’ was inappropriate as it can be considered as offensive language, especially when broadcast at a time when children might be listening,” stated the letter.
Overwhelming complaints
While CBSL agreed with TATT, Maharaj said on this occasion, the company took no action as they thought it was a “singular utilisation” of offensive language.
The letter stated that Padarath went on to repeat the statement “lazy son of a bit..” on May 15 at a public meeting.
CBSL stated that they received “overwhelming complaints” from viewers and listeners, ranging from parents, teachers, religious branches and religious leaders, that Padarath’s statements are “insulting”, “coarse”, “offensive” and “obscene”.
“We are in the process of obtaining legal advice as to what steps, if any, should be taken in relation to TATT and/or our continued business relationship with the UNC,” CBSL stated.
“In the meantime, having regard to what is clearly MP Padarath’s pattern of employing insulting and abusive comments, we are constrained to advise that with immediate effect, CBSL will not broadcast any further/ future speeches of MP Padarath. Notwithstanding our reservation as stated above, should you desire that CBSL broadcast any future UNC event, we will be cutting any coverage of MP Padarath,” stated the letter.
“We hasten to add that there is another option available to the party which is to consider broadcasting your programmes with another station,” CBSL added.
Noting the decision came after careful thought, CBSL stated:
“We have not only taken the offensiveness of MP Padarath’s language into account but also the length of our business relationship. At the end of the day CBSL has standards and we intend to upkeep same. Our programmes including UNC Meetings are streamed on Jaagriti Facebook Page.”
CBSL said it is not prepared to expose its audience to continued/ habitual use of inappropriate, offensive language, and that any reasonable and law-abiding bystander will deem Padarath’s words as harmful, particularly to children.
TATT was copied in CBSL’s letter to the UNC.
Padarath: No regrets
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Padarath questioned why TATT did not take action when the Prime Minister used offensive language.
“I have no regrets. Rowley has said the most disgusting, profane things about Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the double standards and hypocrisy in this country amazes me. Not a word from TATT and other groups when Rowley referred to Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s behaviour as jammetry and spoke about ‘cyat’, ‘sucking at the nipples’,” he said.
Padarath said he was quoting Roget and also shared with the Express a clip of him (Roget) making the comments, “This Prime Minister is a lazy son of a b----, and he depends on all those incompetent ministers to do biddings all over the place.”
“I simply quoted what Roget had to say about Rowley. No regrets. Why was this not an issue when Roget said it? Let us not forget that TATT is appointed by the Government, and this Government is intent on suppressing the democracy and voices of the people,” Padarath said.