A TRINIDAD and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) officer PC Darion Thomas is being hailed a “hero” by a new mother after he helped unexpectedly saved her baby’s life.
What began as a typical work day conducting a routine stop of a truck driver, who was illegally using his mobile device while driving, quickly turned into an emergency escort to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
According to the TTPS, on December 2, 36-year-old Kim John was on her way to the hospital to give birth but was stuck in gridlock traffic along the Eastern Main Road, Guaico, Sangre Grande.
As a result, John delivered a baby girl in a vehicle.
Meanwhile, PC Thomas, who is assigned to the Eastern Division Traffic Section, noticed the driver of the vehicle behind the truck he had stopped was blowing his horn and shouting at him for assistance.
Upon investigating, PC Thomas quickly sprang into action when he noticed John in the backseat of the vehicle holding her newborn baby who appeared to be turning “blue” and had no chest movements.
The officer then instructed the driver to put on his car’s headlights and hazard lights and speedily escorted the vehicle through the traffic jam to the hospital.
Upon arrival, a team of doctors and nurses worked diligently to get both mother and baby stabilised and then the baby was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, according to the TTPS.
But, PC Thomas did not stop protecting and serving there.
Instead, the TTPS said PC Thomas kept in contact with John and routinely called for updates on her and her baby’s wellbeing days after their encounter.
Last Monday, PC Thomas along with some of his colleagues Corporal Vishnu Baijuram, WPC Merissa Wright-Garib and PC Shane Daniel also visited John at the hospital and presented her with two hampers.
Speaking with the TTPS then, John thanked PC Thomas for standing out in her time of peril and getting her and her newborn baby girl through the traffic in perfect timing.
She said, “I will never forget you. The doctors said if you didn’t escort us through the traffic my baby would not have made it. Right now, you are a big hero. You are my hero.”
In response, a humbled PC Thomas said, “Ma’am, it’s quite all right. It’s all part of my job.”
And, PC Thomas said the baby is now part of the Sangre Grande Police Station’s traffic section and promised that any needs would be met.