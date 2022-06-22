OH GOD, AGAIN?

Six murders recorded within 24 hours on Monday pushed the 2022 murder toll to 249.

And while at a comparative glance to 2021, this may be a 45.6 per cent increase in murders from the same period when the toll stood at 171, it is actually on par with pre-pandemic levels.

For the period January 1 to June 20 in 2018, the murder toll stood at 269. The country reported 518 murders by year-end.