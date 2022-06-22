OH GOD, AGAIN?
That was the outcry from the public yesterday as news travelled across the capital, that as of today, the price of flour has increased for the second time this year.
Following an announcement from National Flour Mills (NFM) that soaring commodity prices forced a 33 per cent increase for wholesale and a 28 per cent increase to retail flour prices, people are now asking the question how to survive in a country where many are struggling to afford basic necessities like food.
Speaking to the Express as he shopped at a grocery downtown Port of Spain yesterday, a man from Port of Spain shouted, “Flour raise again? Oh God, again? How they expect poor people to survive? It’s best I buy flour right now then? Because tomorrow is more money that I don’t have. They want people to start to rob and kill to get money to buy bread yes.”
Port of Spain resident Petra Hoyte said, “Seeing that the Ministry of Trade said that there is no shortage (of flour), I don’t think that consumers should be paying more for the price of flour. They said that they have a year or more supply, why the increase now? Are they going to raise the salaries or even the minimum wage? How are we going to live? I don’t think the Government is doing enough to help the working class or even poorer families. What are they doing?”
As other shoppers heard the news, they quickly rushed to the aisles to grab sacks of flour.
Many also exclaimed, “When will salaries increase?”
Meanwhile, other people told the Express they were not surprised by the news.
One Morvant shop owner, Kendall Sandy, said, “I am not surprised. Everything going up.”
And another Port of Spain woman said, “Every time I go to the grocery, the prices gone up. I am not shocked by the news. But, there are so many people who lost their jobs during the pandemic, including me, how will we eat just now? They tell us to cut back and find creative ways to make do but flour is a basic thing. You want us to cut back on that too?”
This is the second time in six months that the price of flour has increased.
Other items that have increased this year include fuel, rice and bread.
No increase at Linda’s
However, yesterday’s announcement does not immediately mean all flour products will automatically increase today as well.
Some business owners told the Express their prices will remain the same for now as they wait to see the impact of the new increase in the cost of flour.
One such business where the prices will not immediately increase is Linda’s Bakery.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, owner of Trent Restaurants Ltd, Peter George, said, “As far as making any adjustments to the prices, there’s no adjustments to be made right now. We’re seeing the increases against all class of inputs. Sadly, it has reached to food prices.
“Everything has gone up, chicken, rice, eggs, flour. And we don’t see it abating any time soon. It is a very challenging time for us but Linda’s Bakery will not be raising prices right now.”
He added: “However, the bigger issue is there’s nothing we can do to absorb the costs. I’m more angered by the fact that the years and years of boom that we’ve had, we did not prepare ourselves for this eventuality.
“We’re supposed to have a stabilisation fund of US$70m or US$80m that’s able to do that. That’s the purpose of having a stabilisation fund. So, you can now come and say we’re going to subsidise the cost of fuel, the cost of flour, to save your economy,” he added.
Bread, doubles stable
Similarly, manager at Freddie’s Bakery, Jenelle Chong, said its bread prices will remain the same for now.
Chong said, “All over the world things going up. Just the other day bread raise and my sales dropped by half. We wouldn’t jump on the new price list just yet.”
Many people also said yesterday they feared they will not only have to cut down on purchasing bread and pastries but also their beloved doubles.
However, owner of Panks Doubles, Omatie Seecharan Piquette, said the price of her doubles will remain the same.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, Piquette said, “It’s kind of a challenge to price the price of doubles, especially in Port of Spain. Even though the flour raising from tomorrow (Wednesday), I don’t intend to raise my price.
“However, it is very hard for doubles people because we rely heavily on flour. We have to put out so much more but the people wouldn’t want to pay for the doubles if we increase. This is why in the beginning when it went up the first time, we maintained our price. We didn’t increase.”
She added: “However, we will continue to provide good quality, good service and maintain the great taste but we may have to cut down on the bara size. Because, we still have to pay workers, transportations and other things raising too.”
The Express observed a long line of customers at Panks Doubles stand, Independence Square, yesterday.
Many people there also expressed their dissatisfaction with the increase in flour costs, but admitted that if doubles prices were to increase, they would still buy the popular food.
Additionally, some grocery owners told the Express they wanted consumers to understand they were not responsible for price increases.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, owner of Big H Supermarket Ltd, Independence Square, said when prices increase, business owners are being blamed instead of the manufacturers themselves.
She said customers would argue when they notice items have been priced higher.
However, she explained when Big H Supermarket receives its next shipment of flour from NFM, they are simply going to sell it at the increased cost.