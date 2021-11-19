OH MY PAPA

One of the 56 fully vaccinated people to die from the Covid virus in Trinidad and Tobago was a 59-year-old father of one.
Telak Rampersad, a courier at a private medical facility, died at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on November 12, nine days after he was sedated and placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.
Rampersad was fully vaccinated, having received his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in July. He had no co-morbidities, his family said.
He was laid to rest on Tuesday.
His daughter, Andrea Rampersad, said her father decided to be vaccinated to protect himself, his family and those he interacted with daily. His family was uncertain where Rampersad would have contracted the virus but he began showing flu-like symptoms three weeks ago.
“It was like a common cold. He was sneezing and had a runny nose. Then he started feeling tired and wanted to rest a lot. He decided to take a PCR test and received positive results that same day. It was then he started deteriorating.
“He contacted his private doctor who advised medication but he was not improving. He had no signs of short breath, but then we noticed he was breathing faster and we called the ambulance,” she said in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.
Rampersad was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was being treated. His family was allowed to see him via a video call.
“The doctor asked if we wanted to video-call him and I was so grateful but he couldn’t really speak because of the oxygen mask. He just waved to us and nodded when we asked if he was feeling better,” she said.
So many questions
Rampersad’s condition soon worsened and he was taken to the Couva Hospital, where he was intubated and placed in the Intensive Care Unit.
“What I appreciated was that the doctor called me every morning to give an update on his condition. But two days prior to his death the doctor told me we should prepare ourselves because his organs were failing and he was deteriorating,” Andrea said.
Andrea said her father died that Friday morning leaving many questions unanswered: How can a vaccinated person with no co-morbidities deteriorate so quickly and die? Didn’t the authorities say vaccination would not prevent you from getting Covid-19 but it would prevent you from becoming critically ill to be hospitalised? Did something go wrong?
Andrea said she shared a close relationship with her father who was a quiet family man.
“Anywhere you saw my dad you would see my mom and I with him. We were very close,” she said.
Rampersad’s wife, Sumintra Rampersad, who also tested positive for Covid-19 along with her husband, has recovered. Andrea was negative.
Emotional message
Andrea posted an emotional message to her deceased father to her social media page.
She wrote: “Dear Daddy/Telak/Michael,
“Covid-19 snatched you away from us so suddenly. You spent 9 days, sedated, on a ventilator in the ICU at the Couva hospital. You were a healthy, strong, 59-year-old man with no co-morbidities or health complications who took all the necessary precautions to prevent yourself and your family from contracting this virus.
You made a conscious decision to get fully vaccinated with 2 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, yet you became seriously ill and critical within 24 hours as the virus viciously attacked your lungs. You gave up your fight with this Covid-19 battle at 7.28 AM on Friday 12th November, 2021 leaving your family, friends and co-workers in total disbelief and shock. The virus consumed your body rapidly resulting in multi-organ failure. Even though we prayed for your safe return from the hospital, prayers weren’t enough to help you fight this deadly virus.
“Dad, what was the purpose of you taking this vaccine if it could not prevent you from becoming critically ill and required hospitalisation? Health officials are continuously preaching that vaccination is the key to overcoming this virus, yet it took you away from us even though you were fully vaccinated.
“Dad, you were my most favourite person and biggest supporter. Your wife and I together with your mom and siblings love you and will miss you dearly. May you rest in eternal peace and keep watching over us.
Unfortunately, many families are facing this ordeal and trauma of losing their loved ones due to Covid-19. Only he who feels it knows it.”