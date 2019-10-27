Gavel

A HIGH COURT judge yesterday called for a revival of the economy as he lamented that “black gold” may have been a curse on this country. “Our revenue which was generated through our blessings of oil and natural gas is fast coming to an end and it may very well be that the blessing of ‘black gold’ was a curse because we followed the money but entered into a state of complacency.

There was a lack of productivity, a lack of innovation and an unwillingness to effect institutional reform. Productivity and proactivity were not prioritised and perhaps the greatest evil perpetrated upon us was the ‘pitting of us against them’ instead of a focus on the collective ‘we’. Instead of an appreciation that we are all brothers and sisters. On this Divali, let us remember that the power of light should never be curtailed,” Justice Frank Seepersad said.

A HIGH COURT judge yesterday called for a revival of the economy as he lamented that "black gold" may have been a curse on this country. "Our revenue which was generated through our blessings of oil and natural gas is fast coming to an end and it may very well be that the blessing of 'black gold' was a curse because we followed the money but entered into a state of complacency.

