‘Old public camera system not helping’

Gary Griffith______use

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was yesterday critical of Senior Counsel Sophia Chote, whom he quipped may need some counselling herself on how the police operate.

Without calling her name, Griffith brought attention to questions she had asked as to why the vehicle which was used in the kidnapping had not been followed via the use of cameras that are set up throughout the country, which the police should have access to.

“We have 1,800 cameras in this country the TTPS has access to. Less than 1,000 are operational,” Griffith said.

He explained that the cameras had been installed over ten years ago, and were not equipped with facial recognition technology.

“Additionally, each camera could only see up to 100 square feet. The territory of this country is over 5,000 square feet. This accounted to less than two per cent of video footage around the country,” he said.

Chote had told the Express in an interview on Tuesday the fact that Andrea Bharatt had not been found six days after being kidnapped meant this country’s authorities and resources had failed.

Questioning what happened to the country’s security resources as billions are spent on national security, she said: “If the young woman was picked up either by the Magistrates’ Court or somewhere between that and the taxi stand, are there not cameras there? And if it is the cars went in the direction of Cleaver Road, do we not have police cameras there?

“So the issue of the registration number of the car really is not that crucial to the investigation. It is which direction the car took and why have these cameras not picked up this route of this vehicle.

“If we lose the car at a particular area, why don’t we have a large team of officers, as they do in other countries, simply getting onto the ground and doing the footwork and searching square foot by square foot. I think all kidnap victims deserve to have that kind of investigation done.”

Don’t blame cops

Speaking at the TTPS weekly news conference yesterday, Griffith also repeated that police ought not to be blamed for situations where persons with 70 charges, including rape and sexual assault, are out on bail.

Instead, Griffith has once again laid this blame on a “flawed” judicial system.

He noted he had recently seen comments from several attorneys who would have defended such persons—including the suspect in the kidnapping of 22-year-old Bharatt.

Griffith said such comments were ridiculous and comments from others reached “the point of no return”.

He noted several lawyers have made comments alluding to fact police officers were the cause for the charges not going forward and the person being allowed in public.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Griffith said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
‘Killed shortly after kidnapped’

‘Killed shortly after kidnapped’

For seven days, citizens held their breaths, hanging on to hope and praying that Andrea Bharatt would be found alive.

That hope dissolved in tears yesterday afternoon when her body was found down a precipice along a road in the forested Heights of Aripo, Arima.

The decomposing body of 22-year-old Andrea was identified by the clothing she was wearing on her last day at work on Friday by her father, Randolph Bharatt.

Outrage over Andrea’s fate

Outrage over Andrea’s fate

The nation has been plunged into mourning with confirmation yesterday that 22-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt was found dead.

Bharatt, a law clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court was kidnapped last Friday.

For the past week the people of Trinidad and Tobago have been praying for her safe return. The confirmation of her death after a body was discovered along the roadway in the Heights of Aripo sent many into grief, shock and anger.

Tearful Faris promises change

Tearful Faris promises change

Tearful over the death of Andre­a Bharatt, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said last night he is willing to return to Parliament to ensure that persons with sexual offence charges against them are logged into the Sexual Offenders Registry.

‘Old public camera system not helping’

‘Old public camera system not helping’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was yesterday critical of Senior Counsel Sophia Chote, whom he quipped may need some counselling herself on how the police operate.

Without calling her name, Griffith brought attention to questions she had asked as to why the vehicle which was used in the kidnapping had not been followed via the use of cameras that are set up throughout the country, which the police should have access to.

+3
‘Mondello made false reference to Rowley’

‘Mondello made false reference to Rowley’

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has discussed with the United States Embassy in Port of Spain “and by extension with the US State Department” its concerns about a “false reference” to the Prime Minister made by former US ambassador Joseph Mondello.

This was disclosed by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne yesterday.