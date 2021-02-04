‘Old public camera system not helping’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was yesterday critical of Senior Counsel Sophia Chote, whom he quipped may need some counselling herself on how the police operate.
Without calling her name, Griffith brought attention to questions she had asked as to why the vehicle which was used in the kidnapping had not been followed via the use of cameras that are set up throughout the country, which the police should have access to.
“We have 1,800 cameras in this country the TTPS has access to. Less than 1,000 are operational,” Griffith said.
He explained that the cameras had been installed over ten years ago, and were not equipped with facial recognition technology.
“Additionally, each camera could only see up to 100 square feet. The territory of this country is over 5,000 square feet. This accounted to less than two per cent of video footage around the country,” he said.
Chote had told the Express in an interview on Tuesday the fact that Andrea Bharatt had not been found six days after being kidnapped meant this country’s authorities and resources had failed.
Questioning what happened to the country’s security resources as billions are spent on national security, she said: “If the young woman was picked up either by the Magistrates’ Court or somewhere between that and the taxi stand, are there not cameras there? And if it is the cars went in the direction of Cleaver Road, do we not have police cameras there?
“So the issue of the registration number of the car really is not that crucial to the investigation. It is which direction the car took and why have these cameras not picked up this route of this vehicle.
“If we lose the car at a particular area, why don’t we have a large team of officers, as they do in other countries, simply getting onto the ground and doing the footwork and searching square foot by square foot. I think all kidnap victims deserve to have that kind of investigation done.”
Don’t blame cops
Speaking at the TTPS weekly news conference yesterday, Griffith also repeated that police ought not to be blamed for situations where persons with 70 charges, including rape and sexual assault, are out on bail.
Instead, Griffith has once again laid this blame on a “flawed” judicial system.
He noted he had recently seen comments from several attorneys who would have defended such persons—including the suspect in the kidnapping of 22-year-old Bharatt.
Griffith said such comments were ridiculous and comments from others reached “the point of no return”.
He noted several lawyers have made comments alluding to fact police officers were the cause for the charges not going forward and the person being allowed in public.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Griffith said.