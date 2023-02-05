OLE MAS AT AG'S OFFICE

Key officers appeared to have ignored all the notifications about a lawsuit that cried out for urgent and priority attention by the Office of the Attorney General.
To be sure this was a class action lawsuit involving the nine men accused and acquitted of the kidnapping and gruesome murder of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, a beloved businesswoman, in a case that had gripped the attention of the country for a number of years.
Adding to this bubbling cauldron was the fact that the lawyer for the nine claimants in the malicious prosecution case against the Attorney General was a former attorney general—Anand Ramlogan, SC—arguably one of the country’s most successful attorneys.
This was a case in which the State had significant political, social and financial exposure.
The nine men had sought compensation in the sum of $3.5 million each—a total potential liability of $31.5 million for the State.
When the dust cleared they were awarded $2 million each with interest at a rate of 2.5 per cent per annum from May 29, 2020, to January 30, 2023; in addition to exemplary damages of $100,000 each, expert’s cost of $68,000 and prescribed costs of $200,917.56.
Many people on the public payroll erred to enter a defence, missing many opportunities over the two and a half years the case stood before the courts.
There was an absence of response from the offices of the Solicitor General and Chief State Solicitor—the two bodies under the office of the Attorney General with whom communication had been made on this matter.
As a result, the case went to court without any intervention from the defendant, the Attorney General, in whose name all cases against the State are filed.
Speaking to the media last Wednesday, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, said nothing came to him.
“Until (Tuesday) when we got these papers, the office of the Attorney General, the Secretariat of the Attorney General had never seen those documents... That file was never brought to the attention of the Attorney General,” he said.
He said the first he knew of the malicious prosecution case was when he read about it in the newspapers on Tuesday, when the judgment for damages was reported on.
The file had disappeared early in the game, according to the Attorney General.
But is it possible to “lose” a file or have it “disappear” in civil litigation when everything is served electronically?
Sometimes hard copies of documents are served as well, as was done in this case, in person, in order to get a signature for receipt of service.
The chronology of events, according to documents provided to the Sunday Express, is as follows:
No appearance filed
After the Statement of Case was filed in the court on May 29, 2020, the Claim Form and Statement of Case were served on attorney in the Solicitor General department Natoya Moore, who signed as having received it at 9.58 a.m. on June 22, 2020.
An Affidavit of Service by legal clerk (a court officer) Shazad Mohammed stated that on June 22, 2020, he did serve a representative of the Attorney General at the office of the Solicitor General department, at Tower C, Level 18, International Waterfront Centre, Wrightson Road, with a “true filed copy of the Claim Form and State of Case together with attachments dated and filed May 29, 2020... I also served upon the Defendant the accompanying prescribed Forms, namely Form 1 A, a Form 3 A, a Form 3 and a Form 5... Ms Moore indicated that she was duly authorised to accept service on behalf of the Defendant,” the Affidavit of Service filed before Commissioner of Affidavits Carolyn Joseph on August 5, 2020, stated.
It added that Moore “accepted the said documents by signing, dating and putting the time on my copy for return of service on all three bundles”.
The defendants had eight days after service of the documents to enter an appearance, according to the Civil Proceedings Rules.
No appearance was entered by the Attorney General, the defendant in the matter, according to court documents.
According to the Rules, if a defendant wishes to dispute the claim, he must enter an appearance giving notice of intention to defend—eight days after the service of the Claim Form.
The Attorney General last Wednesday said the file with these documents went missing on June 23, 2020—one day after it was served.
No defence filed
A defendant however need not enter an appearance provided he files a defence within the period specified in the Rules.
The Defendant had 42 days after service of the documents to file a defence, according to the Civil Proceedings Rules.
This was not done.
After the time for filing a defence expired, and after the office of the Attorney General did not request an extension of the time to file a defence, or file an application seeking an extension, the Claimants through their attorney Ramlogan filed notice of application for permission to enter a default judgment on August 5, 2020. The judge fixed a date for the hearing of this and the Notice of Application to enter a default judgment was served on November 12, 2020, on Sarah Chinwasa, a representative of the Solicitor General Department.
In the Affidavit of Service dated November 24, 2020, which was filed by court officer and legal assistant Ann Marie Sookram, she (Sookram) confirmed that on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10.30 a.m. at the office of the Solicitor General Department (Level C, Tower 18, International Waterfront Centre), she personally served a Notice of Application (to enter a default judgment) and an affidavit filed in support of it on Sarah Chinwasa “who identified herself as the person who was duly authorised to accept service on behalf of the Solicitor General Department”.
“At the time of the said service, Ms Moore accepted the said documents by signing, dating and putting the time on my copy for return of service,” Sookram said in her Affidavit of Service, which was before Commissioner of Affidavits Carolyn Joseph.
AG Armour confirmed at the news conference last Wednesday that the State had been served with this application.
In the same Affidavit of Service, Sookram also stated that on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, she served a notice of hearing (for the application to enter a default judgment) dated November 12, 2020, on Shanice Parris, “who identified herself as the person who was duly authorised to accept service on behalf of the Solicitor General’s Department.
“At the time of the said service Ms Parris accepted the said document by signing, dating and putting the time on my copy for return of service,” Sookram said.
What happened to these documents—the application to enter a default judgment and the Notice of Hearing—is unknown.
What is clear is that nothing was done to put in a defence or seek the leave of the court for more time to put in a defence.
No response by the State
Seven weeks passed and there was nothing from the State.
A second notice of the hearing for the default judgment was served at 1.15 p.m. on November 18, 2020, on the Solicitor General department.
Shanice Parris signed as having received it.
An Affidavit of Service filed by Sookram reiterated that on November 12, 2020, she did personally serve a Notice of Application (to enter a default judgment); an ex parte application dated October 8, 2020, and filed on October 10 and an affidavit in support dated (which had been filed earlier on August 5, 2020), on Sarah Chinwasa, who identified herself as the person authorised to accept service on behalf of the Solicitor General Department.
Sookram reiterated that she served a Notice of Hearing dated and filed the November 12, 2020, on Shanice Parris, who accepted the document by signing, dating and putting the time on her (Sookram) copy for return of Service.
The Application to enter the default judgment came up for hearing on January 8, 2021, before Madam Justice Joan Charles.
Despite the previous notices to the State (the first of which had been filed on June 22, 2020, more than six months before), there was no appearance by the State at this hearing.
Justice Charles granted permission to enter the default judgment and the Registrar signed off on the Order which stated that “Upon reading the Notice of Application and the Affidavit... and upon hearing attorney at law for the Claimants, the Defendant (the Attorney General) not appearing and being unrepresented via a Virtual Hearing... it is hereby ordered that:
1) permission is granted to the Claimants to obtain default judgment against the Defendant and
2) the Defendant to pay the Claimant’s costs of this application to be assessed by the Registrar, in default of agreement.”
Default judgment
The judgment in default of Defence against the State was entered into on February 9, 2021. The Order stated: “Whereas pursuant to the Order of the Honourable Madam Justice Joan Charles dated 8th of January, 2021, it was ordered that the Claimants be granted permission to enter judgment in default of Defence against the Defendant and the Assessment of Damages shall take place before a Master in Chambers on a date to the fixed by the Court Office.
“You (the defendant, the Attorney General) have not filed a Defence to the Claimants Claim Form and Statement of Case and the time for doing so has expired, it is therefore ordered that Judgment in default of Defence be and is hereby entered against you for payment of an amount of money to be decided by the Court together with interest and costs.” It was signed by Assistant Registrar of the Supreme Court Dion Phillip.
Having obtained the default judgment, the matter moved to a second stage, which is the assessment of damages.
The notice from the court went to both parties on the assessment of damages on March 9, 2021.
Assessment of damages
After a default judgment is awarded against a defendant, the defendant may apply for the default judgment to be set aside or varied.
This could have been done anytime before the hearing of the assessment of damages on an application to the court.
According the Rules, a court has the power to set aside a default judgment on an application from the defendant if the defendant has a realistic prospect of success in the claim (in this case it is a claim of malicious prosecution), and if the defendant made an application to set it aside as soon as reasonably practicable when he found out that judgment had been entered against him.
This is the reason why communication is made between the court and all the parties informing them that a judgment in default has been entered. The court e-mailed both parties—the claimants and defendant—notifying them that a default judgment had been made. Yet, no application to set aside the judgment was filed by the Attorney General, therefore the Assessment of Damages stage proceeded.
The Notice of the Assessment of Damages which went to all parties on March 9, 2021, was docked on July 6. The Notice, signed by court officer Jillmarie Pollanais, indicated the matter had been assigned to Master Martha Alexander under the new Docket Management System, and that all parties were required to attend an electronic hearing before Master Alexander on Tuesday, July 6, at 9.20 a.m.
The Notice also indicated that a link for the electronic hearing would be e-mailed to them. In the Notice was a Nota Bene abbreviation with the words in bold text: “Please inform the Defendant (i.e. Office of the Attorney General) of the date of assessment and provide proof of same”. The Notice, which bore the Court of Supreme Judicature stamp, indicated that it was sent to Alvin Pariagsingh, who was the instructing attorney-at-law for the Claimants. (Pariagsingh has since become a judge in the Eastern Caribbean and was replaced by Ganesh Saroop, who was the instructing attorney.) The Notice was addressed to “The Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, Level 16-18, International Waterfront Centre, 1 A Wrightson Road, Port of Spain”.
This location is the Solicitor General Department—a division of the Office of the Attorney General.
Chief State solicitor
responds to e-mail
On July 5, 2021, the Chief State Solicitor, Sean Julien, was furnished with the entire electronic file containing all documents filed in court to date, the Notice that default judgment had been entered and the Notice of assessment of damages which was fixed for hearing on the following day—July 6, 2021.
Instructing attorney for the claimants Ganesh Saroop wrote via e-mail on Monday, July 5, at 3.47 p.m. to Sean Julien at sjulien@AG.GOV.TT: “Dr Mr Julien, Please find attached hereto the following documents: 1) Claim form, 2) Statement of Case; 3) Affidavit of Service of Claim; 4) Notice of Application for Default Judgment; 5) Affidavit in support of Notice of Application; 6) Notice of Hearing which was served on the AG; 7) Affidavit of Service for Notice of Application for default judgment and notice of date of hearing; 8) Order granting default judgment; 9) Notice of Assessment.” The e-mail asked for confirmation of receipt.
Five minutes later, at 3.52 p.m., Julien responded, stating “Dear Ganesh (Saroop), Receipt confirmed. SJ”
On the day of the hearing—July 6—the court notified both parties that the hearing for the assessment of damages was rescheduled to July 8, 2021.
An e-mail from the Chambers of Master Martha Alexander (TEAM.Alexander.M@ttlawcourts.org) was sent to Claimant Saroop and the defendant (the Attorney General) at chiefstatesolicitorfilingattorneyatlaw@ag.gov.tt at 2.13 p.m. confirming that the Assessment hearing would be held on July 8, 2021. The e-mail stated: “Please take notice that the above mentioned matter (Shervon Peter v the Attorney General) is relisted to be heard virtually before Master Alexander on the 8th July, 2021 at 8.30 a.m.” It added that the link for the hearing will be forwarded in due course. The e-mail was signed by Marilyn Sookdeo-Kissoon on behalf of Team Alexander.
State appears for the first time
Out of an abundance of caution, on the same day, at 2.35 p.m. claimants’ instructing attorney Saroop e-mailed Chief State Solicitor Sean Julien at sjulien@AG.GOV.TT and sgservice@ag.gov.tt forwarding the e-mail sent by Master Alexander’s team and bringing to his attention the new date for the hearing.
When the matter was heard on July 8, 2021, Ramlogan, Saroop and Jesse Rampersad appeared for the claimants, while Tinuke Gibbons-Glenn appeared for the State.
Even after the State finally emerged, there was still no application to the court made by the Attorney General to set aside the default judgment.
The court sent the order with its directions from July 8, 2021, to both parties—the claimants through attorney Saroop; and the defendant, via the Chief State Solicitor.
The Claimants filed and served the list of documents on the Solicitor General and specifically copied the documents to Senior State Counsel Gibbons-Glenn via e-mail on August 16, 2021, at 3.49 p.m.
The documents included the Notes of Evidence from the trial of the claim, a copy of the judgment in which the Claimants were successful in the no case submission.
On September 1 at 4.26 p.m., the court informed Saroop and the Chief State Solicitor at (chiefstatesolicitorfilingattorneyatlaw@ag.gov.tt) that the matter would be heard on September 9, at 8.10 a.m. Another notice was issued on Wednesday, September 8, at 12.17 p.m. to Saroop and the Chief State Solicitor at (chiefstatesolicitorfilingattorneyatlaw@ag.gov.tt), informing them that the hearing had been scheduled for September 9, 2021, to October 13, 2021, at 8.30 a.m.
When the matter was called on October 13, 2022, the State did not appear.
Saroop appeared for the claimants.
The court gave directions for a) for the claimant to file and serve witness statements on or before February 1, 2022; b) for the defendant to file evidential objections on or before March 30, 2022; c) for the parties to provide speaking notes on the quantum on or before October 26, 2022; d) for assessment of damages to be fixed to proceed on October 26, 2022.
Saroop, who had given an undertaking to the court to serve the Order to the State, forwarded a copy of the Order to the Chief Solicitor Carol Hernandez (chernandez@ag.gov.tt); Chief State Solicitor Julien (sjulien@AG.GOV.TT) and (chiefstatesolicitorfilingattorneyatlaw@ag.gov.tt) at 12.23 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, via e-mail, indicating that he had given an undertaking to the court to “forward a copy of the Order to the Attorney General who was unrepresented”.
Saroop at the same time copied this e-mail to the legal team for the Court, Team Alexander, to prove that he had complied with his promise.
Chief State Solicitor responds
On February 1, 2022, the Claimants filed an application for an extension of the time to file witness statements and to appoint an expert psychologist, Isolde Ali Ghent, as a witness.
A Notice of Substitution was also filed because one of the claimants, Anthony Gloster, had died, and had to be substituted by his father, Dwayne Gloster.
The Claimants served the applications on the Solicitor General on April 12 at 4.36 p.m.
The Solicitor General, Carol Hernandez herself, acknowledged service of the applications to lead expert evidence and for substitution via e-mail from chernandez@ag.gov.tt., at 4.36 p.m. on April 13, 2022, stating: “Dear Mr Saroop, The receipt of your e-mail is acknowledged, Kind Regards, Carol Hernandez”.
Even then, court records show that no interest was shown by the State, via an application to the Court, to set aside the default judgment, something which could have been attempted because the assessment of damages had not yet been completed.
At a hearing on April 13, 2022, for the Assessment of Damages, the Court granted the order for substitution and appointed the expert witness, Isolde Ali Ghent.
The nine men were represented by Ganesh Saroop and Natasha Bisram.
But the defendant, the Attorney General, was unrepresented.
On May 11, 2022, the court served the order (granting permission to lead expert evidence and the order of substitution) on both parties—the Chief State Solicitor (at chiefstatesolicitorfilingattorneyatlaw@ag.gov.tt) and Saroop.
Ten Witness Statements were served by the Claimants’ attorneys on the Solicitor General and the Chief State Solicitor on Friday, June 24, at 10.58 a.m.
It was e-mailed to solgen@ag.gov.tt; and chiefstatesolicitorfilingattorneyatlaw@ag.gov.tt. Two and a half hours later, at 1.34 p.m., Karlene Seenath (who is currently the acting Solicitor General) acknowledged service, writing: “Dear Mr Saroop, Receipt of email is acknowledged, Regards, Karlene Seenath”.
At 1.03 p.m. on October 19, 2022, the court notified the parties—Chief State Solicitor, (chiefstatesolicitorfilingattorneyatlaw@ag.gov.tt) the Solicitor General (solgen.@ag.gov.tt) and Saroop—that the assessment for damages will not proceed on October 26, 2022, and it would give a new date for hearing.
In response to a letter dated October 21, 2022, from the court seeking information on their availability to attend a virtual hearing, then-deputy solicitor general Karen Reid (now a judge) wrote on Tuesday, October 25, at 8.07 a.m. to judicial support officer Marilyn Sookdeo-Kissoon, proposing dates for the hearing. “We are available any date during the following periods: 16-20 and 25-27 January 2023 and any date in February, 2023, Kind regards, Karen Reid, Deputy Solicitor General”, the e-mail stated.
The e-mail was copied to Saroop, attorneys for the State Amrita Ramsook and Domonique Bernard.
On October 25, 2022, the new date—a virtual hearing before Master Alexander at November 4, 2022, at 8.30 a.m.—was fixed for the assessment of damages and Team Alexander sent notification of this to Saroop, Domonique Bernand (dbernard@AG.GOV.TT); Amrita Ramsook (aramsook@AG.GOV.TT) and Karen Reid (kreid@AG.GOV.TT).
At the November 4, 2022, hearing, the court heard oral arguments by both parties.
The Claimants were represented by Ramlogan and Saroop, while the State was represented by Karen Reid and Amrita Ramsook.
The State proposed $1.2 million per claimant.
Questions have been asked about whether the State attorney could have proposed a settlement figure to the court and the other party without the prior approval of the Attorney General, or without examination of a file on the matter.
The Master requested further submissions, which were filed by both parties—the Claimants and the State—on November 18.
The decision on the award was given on January 30, 2023.
The Attorney General is now seeking advice on whether the State can appeal the default judgment.
He also indicated that he would be asking for advice on an appeal to set aside the judgment in the award of damages.
He said the State had a slam dunk defence in this matter because there was sufficient cause for the police to arrest the nine accused.
Al-Rawi became attorney general on September 7, 2015. He was appointed Minister of Rural Development and Local Government in a Cabinet reshuffle on March 16, 2022.
Armour assumed the office of Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs on the same day.