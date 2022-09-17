“TOTAL ole mas, just in time for Tobago Carnival!”
This is how former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas yesterday described what would happen if there are two oppositions in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), as a result of political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke separating himself from the Farley Augustine-led THA executive.
Duke resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly on Thursday, after a week-long public spat with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
At a news conference on Thursday, Duke said he would continue to be an assemblyman representing Roxborough/Argyle, and would sit on the “opposite side” of his peers in the THA, but not with the People’s National Movement (PNM).
He also claimed that according to his “intelligence”, Augustine and his friends had already formed a political party with their own symbol and that it was only a matter of time before the party is registered.
Dumas said during an interview on the Tobago Updates morning programme yesterday that it was possible for Duke to act as a “third force” in the Assembly, between the “Augustine PDP” and the PNM.
“This thing is crazy. It is embarrassing and becomes absurd. You’re not going to sit with the PNM because you’re not a member of the PNM, but you’re PDP. You say you own the PDP. If you own the PDP then you also own Augustine because he’s a member. So how are you sitting separately from the person that you own and the PDP that you own? So you’re acting as an independent force although you’re PDP. There are too many contradictions. It’s either they (Augustine-led THA executive) are removed from the PDP which Mr Duke says that he owns…or the Augustine group forms its own party,” Dumas said.
“What you are now going to have is two PDPs- one headed by Watson Duke and one headed by Farley Augustine. And the one headed by Watson Duke is keeping an eye on what the one headed by Farley does…this is total ole mas, just in time for Tobago,” he quipped.
Robinson ‘must be turning in his grave’
Dumas commented that if a new party is formed, this could weaken Tobago and would have a negative impact on the issue of internal self-government.
He said former prime minister Arthur NR Robinson must be “turning in his grave” at this moment, “because this was precisely the kind of thing that he was trying to avoid where Tobago is concerned”.
Dumas added: “In the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago, there’s reference to the question of crossing of the floor; that if you’re elected on one party ticket and you either, during the session of Parliament, resign from the party or are expelled from the party, then you must vacate your seat. But we do not have that in the THA Act. This is a new situation altogether. The irony of the thing is that this question of having the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Chief Secretary elected by the Assembly was deliberately put in by the late Mr Robinson, because he was saying that there had been too much political confrontation in Trinidad and Tobago, people were always pointing fingers at one another, and that to the extent possible, we must act in the best interest of Tobago.”
Everyone disappointed
Contacted yesterday for his views on the Duke/Augustine fallout, political analyst Dr Winford James said everyone who was interested in the welfare of Tobago would be disappointed by the development.
“It was not altogether unexpected because of what we have come to know as the way Mr Duke runs his politics in the country. It might be part of his personality as well, but the point is people always hope for better things to occur,” he said.
“One cannot doubt that he publicly endorsed Mr Augustine as the Chief Secretary. What he is now trying to do is to change that because he believes, so he says, that the political leader of the PDP and the party itself must instruct the Chief Secretary and the government in the House,” James added.
He said there is nowhere in the world that the political leader of a party is different from the head of government.
“Let’s assume that he genuinely wants the party to have a greater role, then the party has to democratise itself to have the people’s view heard in the party itself and ultimately in the House. But it can’t be a private arrangement in which it is determined by him (Duke)…,” he said.
He stressed that Tobagonians would not have voted for Duke if he had decided to be THA Chief Secretary.
“Talk to anybody. There’s nobody who has told me that the PDP could have won without Farley being the promised head of government. What we are seeing now is a grab by the political leader of the PDP for power in the executive. I don’t think people would stand for that,” James said.
Is resignation letter valid?
Meanwhile, Dumas yesterday questioned whether the resignation letter submitted by Duke to Augustine was valid.
He pointed out that Duke was elected by elected THA members to become Deputy Chief Secretary, and was not appointed by Augustine.
“According to the THA Act, the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA are elected by the Assemblymen, that is those who have been elected immediately proceeding election. The letter is addressed to the Chief Secretary but it wasn’t the Chief Secretary who appointed him,” he said.
“Is it that the Chief Secretary will now present this letter of resignation to the Assembly and say I have received this letter of resignation? And the Assembly is asked to accept or not to accept this letter of resignation, I don’t know. So we find ourselves in murky waters here. The whole thing is not clear at all,” Dumas added.
He said legal advice on the validity of the resignation letter would have to be sought.