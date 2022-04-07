Omatie Ramdial-Deobarran, the woman chopped to death by her enraged husband who then ended his life last week, was raised by her cane-cutter father.
She fought many battles, her relatives said, but was focused on improving her life through education.
Her father, Ramdial Kanchan, told the Express he had big dreams for his little girl who always had a passion for numbers.
Her ambitions led her to become a successful accountant at Bankers Insurance where she was employed for 15 years, the father said.
Ramdial-Deobarran, also known as Jemma, was born and raised in Mohess Road, Penal.
Her parents separated when Ramdial-Deobarran was 11 years old, but she never longed for love and affection as she was cared for by her father and extended family who lived on the same property.
Her cousin Trisha Kanchan said: “Her father and grandparents took care of her, nurtured her, sent her to school and did everything as parents would do. She was the oldest so she was definitely the favourite. Everyone who met Oma would always say she’s always smiling and such a quiet girl.”
As a child, Ramdial-Deobarran assisted in rearing her family’s cows and loved her father and only sibling, a younger brother, endlessly.
Kanchan said her cousin loved mathematics as a pupil at Mohess Road Hindu School and continued when she attended Penal Secondary School.
Her first job was straight out of secondary school at a saw-milling company in Penal while she studied accounting as a part-time student. She then landed a job at Bankers Insurance Ltd in Chaguanas.
Wife and mother
It was while traversing from home to work, Ramdial-Deobarran would meet and fall in love with the man who would become her husband and father of her two children, school teacher Amar Deobarran.
In 2007, the couple married and Ramdial-Deobarran moved to her husband’s home in Oropouche South Trace, Barrackpore. She had two children, Divya and Satyam.
And although she had now assumed the role of wife and mother, Kanchan said Ramdial-Deobarran’s hunger for success never diminished.
Kanchan said: “After Oma had her son, she wanted to further her studies; she was really climbing the ladder. She accomplished her ACCA, first-class honours. She was the girl who liked to have everything in order. She was very independent and well organised, she always tried to help others.”
She did not abandon her Mohess Road family, Kanchan said, as Ramdial-Deobarran visited her father and grandparents weekly.
Her horror story began a few years ago, relatives said. Ramdial-Deobarran’s fairytale marriage became troubled and she would tell her family about threats to her life.
She was emotionally and mentally abused, they said.
Relatives said her life became unbearable when Ramdial-Deobarran’s husband revealed he had a child outside of the matrimonial home.
“He told her to leave the house because he wanted the child to come there to live. She had enough and he was threatening her. She filed for divorce,” a relative said.
Kanchan said: “A week ago, she came for the holiday and barbecue. We were planning to take the kids to the mall and beach. She had so much plans ahead; she wanted to do so much more in life because she’s always up to explore new things. She was indeed a pathfinder.”
There was a fight and Ramdial-Deobarran returned to her father’s home where she stayed for seven days.
Fatal day
Last week Thursday, the day of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, Ramdial-Deobarran allowed her eight-year-old son to spend the day with his father.
The child did not return home that evening and Ramdial-Deobarran, along with her 13-year-old daughter, went to Barrackpore where she stayed the night.
Kanchan said her cousin went to work the following day and returned that evening to her marital home.
It was that evening that her husband would enter the apartment, built adjacent to his parents’ home, and chop her repeatedly in the neck and arms.
Ramdial-Deobarran attempted to run out of the house but collapsed and died in the backyard.
Her husband consumed a weedicide and died at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The children are staying with Ramdial-Deobarran’s relatives in Mohess Road.
Her funeral is expected to take place tomorrow.
“Oma fought her battles and she did everything she could possibly do to seek justice for herself and her children. She was a warrior, she was a superwoman. We would always and forever love her,” her cousin said.
Ramdial-Deobarran would have turned 37 years old in November.