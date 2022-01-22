‘Omicron at community-spread stage

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is at the stage of community spread.
So said epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds yesterday as he noted the detection of the variant in a number of people who had no recent travel history.
Hinds was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday.
On Friday, the ministry announced that 28 new cases of the Omicron variant had been recorded, bringing the number of confirmed Omicron cases to 56.
Eighteen of the new cases had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers.
Hinds said what the ministry was picking up is possibly just a fraction of what is occurring.
“As we are seeing, increasing proportions of the new cases having no travel history that indicates that there are chains of community transmission,” he said.
“The evidence suggests that there is community transmission and once we see that, knowing how Omicron behaves, basically we are now contending with community spread with all the attendant regulations that will need to be adhered to mitigate that impact.
“We do want to advise additional caution for the entire population at this time as we now have to deal with this more transmissible variant.”
Meanwhile, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards noted there had been a decrease in patients being admitted to the parallel healthcare system.
However, she said the population should not be prematurely comforted by this as it is a marginal decrease and the hospitals continue to see severely and critically ill patients turning up for care.
The overall occupancy in the parallel healthcare system is currently at 61 per cent, she noted. She said there continues to be a demand for beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
As of yesterday, she said 66 out of 80 ICU beds were filled.
Abdool-Richards said the high numbers of new cases being recorded daily means there will be a demand for even more beds across the system.
She warned that resources are limited and she urged the public to get vaccinated and continue to follow the public health guidelines.