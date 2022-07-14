Omicron BA.5 is here

The Omicron sub-variant BA.5, which is causing widespread infection across the globe, has now been detected in Trinidad and Tobago.
Confirming this yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram said one case was detected last Friday.
Speaking during the Minister of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Parasram said the sub-variant may also cause an increase in the number of Covid cases.
“There was one case of BA.4 detected Friday before last week and there was one BA.5 detected this Friday gone. So, one of each so far. The sample size was about 18 to 20 in either case… Generally speaking, they are sub-lineages of Omicron. The data suggests, at least at this point in time, they may be more infective in terms of transmissibility. None of the sub-lineages of Omicron has shown really to be more virulent, meaning that they don’t cause more severe disease. What we are concerned with most importantly, at this point in the pandemic, where we’ve been in it for two and a half years, is the impact on the hospitalisation, impact on the number of persons that have passed away due to the disease itself,” he said.
“We may expect an increase in the number of positive cases. But, once that doesn’t redound to a concomitant increase in the hospitalisations and deaths, then the concern at least would be a little less. But of course, there is always the concern of a brand new variant coming out of nowhere, as we saw in November 2021 where the last variant Omicron began in South Africa. So, there is a concern generally speaking that the pandemic is still here with us,” he added.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is also taking these two sub-variants quite seriously.
During WHO’s Covid-19 media briefing on Tuesday, its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Sub-variants of Omicron, like BA.4 and BA.5, continue to drive waves of cases, hospitalisation and death around the world.”
According to a CNN report, BA.5 has been labelled “the worst variant” by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as it is now the dominant strain responsible for an estimate of 65 per cent of infections in the United States last week. The two sub-variants were first detected in South Africa at the start of the year. WHO added it as variants of concerns to their monitoring list in March.
Months later, it’s spreading quickly, having been detected in other parts of the world including many European countries, the United Kingdom, China and Australia as well.
On Tuesday, WHO’s Technical lead on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, also said the BA.5 has a growth advantage over the other sub-lineages of Omicron that are circulating.
This has resulted in many people getting re-infected, even a short time after having recovered from Covid-19.