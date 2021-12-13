OMICRON SCANDAL

THE highly infectious Omicron variant is now present in Trinidad and Tobago after being detected in a Trinidadian woman who travelled from New York to Panama and then to Trinidad knowing fully well she was Covid-19 positive.
If charged and found guilty, the woman, who a medical official with knowledge of the situation, said was symptomatic and “sick like a dog” in New York, faces a fine of $350,000 and six months imprisonment upon summary conviction.
COPA Airlines may also be liable for this critical slip-up as the airline was supposed to check that passengers have supporting documents to enter the destination country and therefore a negative PCR test should have been presented before the woman was allowed to board the plane to Trinidad.
Panama does not require a negative PCR test for entry.
According to COPA Airlines’ website, fully vaccinated passengers are exempt from presenting a negative Covid-19 test for entry as long as they can provide physical or digital proof of a complete Covid-19 vaccination certificate showing they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival.
The woman is fully vaccinated.
For travel to Trinidad and Tobago, COPA Airline’s website states a Covid-19 negative PCR test is required for entry. It also states this is required to board the aircraft to Trinidad.
“Applies to all passengers. Must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test performed at most 72 hours prior to flight arrival. PCR test must be in English,” it states.
The Express understands the woman provided a negative antigen test to COPA in Panama but this is not what is required to enter T&T.
The Express tried to contact COPA Airlines yesterday but was unsuccessful as its PBX system was congested and proved difficult in getting to speak to a representative.
TTravelPass system
All passengers travelling to T&T must also utilise the TTravelPass system.
Passengers are required to fill out a questionnaire and upload their vaccination card as well as PCR results.
The Express learnt the woman provided false information on her questionnaire. One of the questions is: Do you have any symptoms of illness consistent with Covid-19?
You are also required to confirm yes or no to the following statement: “I confirm that I understand that a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel, with a negative result, is a requirement for entry to Trinidad and Tobago.”
The Express was told the TTravelPass system is automated and with thousands of passengers travelling each day the checks of the supporting documents are done by the airline, port health and immigration physically.
“The TTravelPass main check is the questionnaire. A person is not manually sitting and scrutinising all the supporting documents. Once you have indicated you are Covid free and have a negative PCR on the questionnaire you are given a green light. The supporting documents are checked at the various points after,” said the official.
“At the COPA airlines counter that was supposed to be a first check and that did not happen,” the official added.
The Health Ministry and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh have no jurisdiction over the airline and how they conduct their checks.
Arrival at Piarco
Upon arrival at Piarco International Airport all passengers disembarking the plane must first check with port health officers before proceeding to Immigration. It was at the point the woman was caught.
The Express was told when the woman was asked to show her PCR test she presented the positive test result. An alarm was raised and the health authorities were contacted. The woman was taken to a step-down facility and isolated.
An airline official said, thankfully, because of swift intervention, all passengers who sat next to and around the woman in the plane were also immediately stopped at the airport and told they have to isolate.
About 14 passengers are in quarantine as a result.
“It was rapid action, they moved quick to get those people but it is very unfortunate, imagine spending all that money on your ticket and PCR testing to come home and spend Christmas with your family and then have to go straight into isolation because of a person who lied and put so many people at risk. That is unacceptable,” said the official.
Port health workers praised
At the Parliament sitting yesterday under Urgent Questions, Opposition MP Dr Rishad Seecheran asked Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to indicate the circumstances which allowed the passenger who tested positive for the Omicron variant to board a flight in New York and arrive at Piarco International Airport.
The minister said the person boarded the flight in New York on December 9.
He stressed all individuals using TTravelPass must answer a questionnaire “as truthfully as humanly possible”.
“To support those truthful answers the individual is supposed to upload their documents to support and validate what they answered,” he said.
He said at the airline checking counter, the airline is supposed to scrutinise the hard copies at both the point of embarkation in New York and also at the point of disembarkation, in this case Piarco.
Deyalsingh said there are two further checks to verify the uploaded information, with the final check at Piarco International Airport.
He said port health officers noticed the PCR test was in fact a positive result test.
“I want to recognise and hail our port health officers at Piarco for being diligent in executing their task. They have been the subject of abuse by passengers over the past few months and they are to be congratulated,” said Deyalsingh.
He said it is a joint responsibility with the airline to ensure the PCR documents are valid.
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked Deyalsingh to name the airline.
“Madam Speaker, that is currently being investigated and between the Immigration department and the Civil Aviation Authority they will make their identification and do the necessary investigations. At this point in time I do not know the name of the airline,” said Deyalsingh.
Moonilal criticised Deyalsingh, asking how is it he does not know the identity of the airline after five days had elapsed.
“It is not the responsibility of the Minister of Health to do this, it is the responsibility of the airline...” he said prompting loud opposition from the UNC bench.
House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George called for order.
Deyalsingh said Moonilal’s question is of no surprise to him because they have been seeking to sabotage every aspect of the Government’s Covid response from day one.
He said it is not his job to examine boarding passes as he reiterated port health did their due diligence and the information has been passed on to the relevant authorities which includes Civil Aviation and Immigration.