OMICRON SPREADS

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its fifth case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The case is a patient who has no recent history of travel or known contact with another positive Covid-19 case.
The Ministry of Health said in an update yesterday that there were two additional cases of the Omicron variant.
The fourth Omicron case recently returned to Trinidad and Tobago from the United States.
But the fifth case had no recent history of travel or known contact with another positive Covid-19 patient.
The fourth person recently returned to Trinidad from the United States via Puerto Rico, the ministry said.
It stated, “As per existing quarantine protocols, the person provided a negative PCR test (which was taken 72 hours prior to arrival).”
The ministry said as a result of their positive Covid-19 results both patients were isolated.
They will remain in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for people with Covid-19 Variants of Concern.
Contacts of the positive Omicron Covid-19 cases have been quarantined.
The presence of the Omicron variants were confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, The University of the West Indies (The UWI), the ministry said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said to date 89 countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.
‘Almost a given the virus
will get among us’
The first case of the Omicron variant in T&T was detected on December 13 in a woman who had boarded a flight from New York.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at Saturday’s Covid-19 media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s said the pandemic is doing everything but receding.
“The Delta (variant) is raging in T&T, and it is the main component in many countries. We are, in fact, getting possibly the worst of the pandemic that we have had to experience. An undisputed fact is that we are now the subject of the onslaught from a virus that has killed almost five million people and, what is worse, we are struggling to provide health care for our population even before we become subjects to the accelerating effect of the Omicron virus,” the Prime Minister said.
“It is almost a given that that virus will get among us. Just like Delta got among us. Some people comfort themselves by saying if we had closed the border with galvanised sheets all around the country, we would not have gotten the Brazilian variant. But it is probably sheer luck and the working of the system in place that allowed us to pick up those two or three people.”
The Prime Minister said they could easily have slipped through.
“There might be others who have slipped through because the last person who is mentioned there, had that person not been very responsible.”
Rowley was referring to the third positive case of the Omicron variant,a person who had travelled to Trinidad from Miami.
The person was vaccinated and had a negative PCR test but on December 10, showed symptoms of Covid-19 and got tested.
Health Ministry data has showed that fewer than 1,000 people were accessing vaccines per day in the country, with about 47.1 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said people should not let the Christmas period be a deterrent for them to get vaccine boosters.
“As a matter of fact, because you are in supermarkets, out shopping, and Christmas activities that you would not normally see, it is more imperative that you get your booster according to the schedule that we have put out.
“Vaccinate this Christmas. I will lead by example and have no Christmas activities in my home. This is a time for all of us to be as quiet and vigilant as possible, and to protect lives this Christmas by being vaccinated and avoiding crowds,” said Deyalsingh.