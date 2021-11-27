OMICRON THREAT

NO cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant have yet been detected in Trinidad and Tobago but it is only a matter of time before it enters this country.
This is according to professor of molecular genetics and virology at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Dr Christine Carrington.
Omicron, declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a variant of concern, was first reported in South Africa on November 24, prompting countries across the world to impose travel restrictions against South African countries. The variant, suspected to be more transmissible, has also been identified in Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel and the United Kingdom.
On Friday night, the Ministry of Health advised that T&T would also be implementing travel restrictions as the country begins to mount a defence against the new strain.
Restrictions have been placed on travellers from Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Carrington said the variant will likely get into T&T sooner or later.
“Omicron has not been detected in Trinidad and Tobago, but like all the other variants, I think, it’s not a matter of if it gets here, it’s a matter of when it will get here. And if it actually spreads faster that previous variants as is suspected, it won’t be too long before it spreads across the globe and T&T will be vulnerable,” she said.
Carrington noted that in the Guateng province of South Africa, where most of the cases have been detected, Omicron is estimated to account for 90 per cent of all cases.
She said this suggests the new variant has displaced the Delta variant in a very short time.
“There is preliminary evidence that Omicron is more easily spread than other variants of concern. There is preliminary evidence that it is more likely to cause reinfection, suggesting that it is less sensitive to infection induced immunity. And, it contains mutations that may cause it to be less sensitive to vaccine induced immunity. All of these things have to be further investigated,” Carrington said.
However, she said there is no evidence, at this stage, that the new variant is more deadly.
“There is no reason to automatically assume that it is. It might very well cause less severe disease. We just don’t know at this point in time,” she said.
New travel restrictions
Also speaking at the news conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh noted the travel restrictions for passengers from South Africa to T&T came into effect at midnight on Friday.
He said the ministry will continue to monitor the spread of the Omicron and if more countries need to be added to the list, the ministry will act accordingly.
T&T nationals who are in the affected countries are however being allowed to return home but must go into mandatory State quarantine for no less than 14 days at their own expense, whether vaccinated or not. They must also present a negative PCR test taken no less than 72 hours prior to arrival in T&T.
Non-nationals who are unvaccinated are currently not allowed entry into T&T.
Deyalsingh said regardless of which variant is circulating, the way out of the pandemic is through vaccination.
“Even though the science on the effectiveness of current vaccines on Omicron is something that is being looked at, we still have to be vaccinated,”