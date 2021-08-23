THERE have been no fatalities among people fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 but the Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed one report of an allergic reaction by a child to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Technical Director of Epidemiology at the ministry, Dr Avery Hinds, said the individual who suffered adverse effects is currently doing “quite well” and advised that vaccination sites are equipped to handle incidents such as allergic reactions.
Sites using the Pfizer vaccine had additional measures for handling such incidents, he added.
Hinds was responding to questions from the media during the ministry’s virtual news conference on Covid-19, where he had earlier indicated that the country’s daily infection rate was showing some decline.
He said the ministry had not received any reports of widespread incidents of adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine among children.
There have also been no reports of fatalities, nor among fully-vaccinated people, he said.
“We have received a report of at least one allergic reaction, which was handled by the health system and the individual in question is actually quite well at this point in time,” Hinds said. “And as those events come up we will definitely be notified if there’s any trend that indicates any problem or any danger.”
He said the objective of the vaccination programme and the health system is “to improve health and avoid risk”.
If “any information comes up that suggests risk, then the ministry will of course take the necessary steps to reduce that risk,” Hinds said.
“So we have not received any of those reports that you’ve spoken about and the one report that we have received of an allergic reaction was handled within the context of the health system quite successfully,” he stated.
Cases decline
Hinds said the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson “single dose” vaccine is set to begin tomorrow (August 25) and continue forward.
He said the J&J vaccines were being targeted at rural areas with difficulty to access “because of the advantage of having that one shot and you’re done”.
The batch of Pfizer vaccines currently in use expires on November 30 and the Johnson & Johnson product, in May 2023, Hinds advised.
In his epidemiological update, Hinds said daily Covid-19 infections have been on the decline across T&T, with the exceptions of some counties.
The majority of counties showed an overall downward trend, while areas including St Andrews/St Davis and Tobago showed a slight increase in cases.
There were also higher Covid-positive numbers in densely populated areas, he said.
Hinds said in comparing the previous week with the current week, in this case epi-weeks 31 and 32, there has been a decrease in the number of cases across the board, from weeks 31 to weeks 32, in all the counties with a couple of exceptions. July and August figures have continued to show some similarity and have plateaued for now, he said.
Some recent changes in trends have continued, including in the gender data for fatalities. Hinds said the ratio of men to women was still almost 50/50 in fatalities and more men were dying than before. The death rate was still highest among older persons who also had comorbidities, he said.
“The vast majority of individuals currently being hospitalised are completely unvaccinated and the remainder are generally individuals who only had a first dose of vaccine,” Hinds said.
“The fully vaccinated individuals are not showing up in the hospitalised, seriously ill cases and so too, among the fatalities.”
Hinds went on to appeal to the public to get vaccinated and not to place trust in any entities outside the Ministry of Health, which claim to have credible information on the risks associated with Covid-19 vaccines.