One company seeks to import vaccines

One firm—Vary Medical and Scientific Company—has applied to the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division of the Ministry of Health to import Covid-19 vaccines, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed yesterday.
He said Vary Medical and Scientific Company has been informed of the requirements it needs to follow in order to get a licence.
He said the application was made within the last two weeks to a month.
He said at present no licence has been granted for any local distributor to be involved in the importation of Covid-19 vaccines from COVAX, the African Council or any other arrangement.
Responding to questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate, Deyalsingh said since 1993 the National Insurance Property Development Ltd has been the agent for the procurement, storage and distribution of vaccines on behalf of the Government.
He said the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccines, whether from COVAX, the African Council or from any other arrangement will follow this same traditional procedure and practice.
He said the Ministry of Health had no knowledge of Vary Medical and Scientific Company being the authorised dealer for Hewasky Quest Global Ltd and/or Sky Quest Technology Group.
The question was about the provision of AstraZeneca vaccines to T&T.