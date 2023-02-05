‘One day I will see Andrea again’

“I can’t talk about Andrea without breaking down. I was talking to my lawyer some time ago. I just broke down. The less I talk about her, the better. With the help of God, I am fighting it.”
Two years later, the pain is as raw for dad Randolph Bharatt as it was on January 29, 2021, when his only daughter Andrea went missing and was subsequently found dead on February 4.
Andrea was born on June 10, 1998. The 22-year-old clerk at the Arima Judiciary went missing on January 29 and her decomposing body was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo, on the outskirts of Arima.
It was discovered by a man who told police he was looking for old scrap iron. Bharatt’s father identified the body at the scene, confirming it was his kidnapped daughter.
Last week, when the Sunday Express visited Bharatt’s Arima Old Road home, he folded his hands, and stared at the red and green patterns created by the Christmas lights flickering on his green garden.
From the sanctuary of his back porch, Bharatt said: “What can I say? There are demons among us. Demons took her away. Demons took my daughter.”
He also lamented there was “no real follow-up”, saying: “Out of three or four fellas, they only held one. What happened to the other guys? He was just one. You can’t get answers from a dead man.”
He did not wish to comment any further.
Asked how he was coping, Bharatt said: “Quiet. I’m staying out of people’s way. I am living here. I have to keep it nice. I put up some light. I don’t celebrate Christmas much. Too many holidays. Just trying to live.”
He also said he still gets support from his brother, Raymond “Ray” Bharatt, relatives, well wishers and friends, but as time passed, there was less human traffic.
“People will be there in the start. But then it’s just you and God. They will call. They might pop by. You are on your own. You have to live with yourself,” he said.
He is grateful for the love and support of his neighbours—Michael and Dawn Bobb.
“Dawn was like a mother to Andrea. She would cook food for her. She would send food for me still. It’s only politicians that try to mash up people. People look out for each other,” he said.
Blessed with Andrea
Bharatt has lost the love and friendship of the child he affectionately called “Chan” in memory of his late mother Chan Ali, who died at age 29 at Port of Spain General Hospital.
He also called her “Mama”.
Bharatt, too, knew Andrea reciprocated the love he had for her.
Her mother, Venika Williams, died when she was a small child.
“I did not think I would have children. But then God blessed me with Andrea. The beautiful thing is I know everything about Andrea. I am the only person who knows Andrea through and through. I had her for 22 years. I know everything about her. I had to deal with her. Everybody who knew her knew a part of her. But I was there when Andrea was a baby. From infancy. She is everything a parent would have wanted in a child.”
Bharatt admits that at times he can’t sleep. He said: “It’s not insomnia. It’s just I would be around when she was studying. I would go to sleep around (midnight) or 1 a.m. I would stay up with her when she’s studying. Sometimes I had to run her in her bed. She was diligent. The timing stayed with me. I might catch a few winks in the day.”
Bharatt is extremely proud Andrea had pursued tertiary education at The University of The West Indies, St Augustine.
He said: “I would pass by the university. I would wonder if I would ever be able to go in there. But then Andrea went to university. I felt so proud. She is the brightest in the family. Don’t get me wrong, there are others who have done well. We have some doctors and lawyers. But Andrea had a heart of gold.”
Outside the house
Andrea may have gone to the great beyond, but her father continues to preserve her memory and legacy.
It was evident in the three blues plates stuck on the lower wall of the back porch, leading to the garden. Opposite, is a blue storage house.
Descending the stairs, Bharatt said: “She had bought these three plates when she went for an interview for employment with the Judiciary in Port of Spain. The plates mashed up. I told her, ‘Don’t throw it away, we can do something with it.’ I painted them blue. Now they are stuck on the wall in memory of her. I am glad we never threw it out.”
To complement her three blue plates, Bharatt has carved a circular shape and stuck tiny love hearts inside in memory of his child.
“She did not go to the garden too often. She did not want to risk being bitten by mosquitoes. She liked to protect her nice skin,” he said.
Jokingly, he said: “I am like Peter Pan (Scottish novelist and playwright JM Barrie’s free-spirited and mischievous young boy). Building a house. I did not have toys as a child. So I am building my house.”
Still in a light-hearted vein, Bharatt said when he was a young man playing football in Valencia, the late prime minister Dr Eric Williams would come and watch a game.
“We would scan the ground, forage like hens for a few pennies. We would put up and buy a case of beers. Eric would come and drink with us. Good-natured picong and teasing,” he said.
As Bharatt made his way inside for the 7 p.m. newscast, he said: “It’s little known to people. But not to far from me, when Andrea went missing, a man lost his son. They never found him. Whenever I ask him how he feels, he would walk away...”
“At least they found Andrea, But he has to live with it. I feel really sad for parents who lost their children under bad circumstances. It’s not easy. A lot of parents came here and consoled me. I found myself consoling them, too. Children had vanished, died in fires or from natural sickness. Some were murdered. They died in the spring of their youth.”
Inside the house
The back porch of Bharatt’s home leads into the kitchen area which adjoins the living room.
At a glance, it is impossible to miss Andrea’s portrait above the front door—a beautiful young woman, with her black, flowing mane, set against a pink background, her favourite colour.
The immaculately clean living room is a repository of photographs of Andrea: from her childhood—when she cut the cake with her parents on either side; photographs of her adolescence, graduation from university, also enhance the decor. Hugged by her father, she held her scroll proudly.
Casting his eye in the direction of a black and white photograph of his late mother, Chan Ali, Bharatt said: “(Andrea) had an uncanny resemblance to my mother, Chan. That’s why I called her Chan. She was the spitting image of my mother. She took a photo in the same pose. My pores raised. I told her, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ Chan died at 29. In those days, they did not have many specialists and Arima and Mt Hope hospitals. It was just my brother Ray and I.”
As his eyes roamed the living room, Bharatt, an electrician, said: “She bought the television in December (2020). Then she died the next year. As soon as the new year started.”
On the television news at the time of the interview, the news anchor reported that Aaron London had been charged with the murder of six-year-old Kylie Meloney, who was shot dead in Sangre Grande.
Bharatt commented: “It’s sad. It’s good to charge the killer, but they have to get to the source of the guns. A lot of sad parents. They have lost their children under tragic circumstances. I am not the first, and I won’t be the last.
“I blame politicians for the state of the country. I think this country needs somebody like a Fidel Castro (the late Cuban president) to clean up the place. Too much crime and violence. We can’t continue like that. I can’t let my guard down. I have to always be careful. Remember there are demons among us. People are walking and talking like us, but they are demons.”
Bharatt dipped into a small, black bag on the living room table and flicked open a penknife.
He said: “I gave it to her. I told her ‘the Judiciary can’t protect you. I can’t always be there to protect you’. Maybe if she had it with her, she might have been able to fend off one of the guys. Who knows, she might have been alive?”
Then he strung his fingers tenderly through some white, round baubles, which decorated a transparent plate, remembering that “Andrea bought these.”
After, he reached for two stout white candles and lit them briefly.
He said: “It’s one of the last gifts she gave me. She bought one for me, and one for her. One for her, and one for her daddy.”
Andrea’s bedroom
Bharatt keeps Andrea’s bedroom closed, and only ventures in to light a candle and pray for her soul.
When he opened the door, a huge life-sized portrait of Bharatt decorated with leis (floral wreaths on either side) stared at him.
He said: “I took it from the funeral and I bought it here. I keep the door closed. Because I feel she is always looking at me.”
Pink teddy bears brightened up her neatly made antique bed.
Above, a slew of certificates and awards from her two secondary schools—Bon Air Secondary School and North Eastern College—are displayed.
“After she died, I came and slept on her bed for her birthday. It felt normal,” he said.
Books, reading material and her laptop—testimony to her passion for reading and knowledge—remain stacked on shelves.
“I told you she loved pink. It’s everywhere,” he said.
Reaching for her UWI scroll, Bharatt recalled: “Andrea said ‘you mean after all this hard work, all I got was a piece of paper? Nothing to eat or drink in here’.”
Joyful pranks
Bharatt also keeps a stack of newspapers which documented the blood-curdling tragedy of the kidnapping and murder of his daughter
“I keep them, but I don’t have the courage to go through them. I can’t begin to read them. I know what’s in there. It’s the pain of a father losing his child. His loving daughter.”
Her night stand bears a Bible and candles.
“I would just come in and light the candles and pray for her. I don’t come in here much. Just to pray. I won’t let any and anybody into her sanctuary. A woman from Switzerland came. She wanted to do a story. I let her in briefly.”
Reminiscing on the type of person Andrea was, Bharatt said: “She was also human. She would hurt. Whenever relatives were unkind to her, she would cry. She appreciated beauty and beautiful things. She loved to go to Toco beach.”
She was also a bit of a prankster.
“She would turn on the AC for hours. Then she would come and grab me with her cold hands. I would yell and she would laugh,” he remembers.
As life goes on, Bharatt said he might travel a bit.
He said: “Maybe, Tobago. I met her mother in Tobago. I bought a cabinet for her when we moved here. I still cherish it. It’s in the kitchen.”
Bharatt comforts himself with the knowledge that Andrea was already becoming a mature, productive and responsible citizen before her untimely death.
He said: “She did a lot in her short life. She would have done more. But demons took Andrea out.”
He thanked everyone who had reached out to him and his family during that horrible period.
“I thank them. I thank people who prayed. The pastor is still there for me. I believe in God. One day, I will see my dear Andrea again.”