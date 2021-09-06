MARCIA CAPRIETA has twice in the past two weeks escaped from homes which collapsed during landslides.
Yesterday morning Caprieta, her father Essehiel Caprieta, her mother Maria Figaro and her husband Trevor Ewing were in her dad’s Loren Sotte, Rancho Quemado, house. She told reporters, “It was approximately after eight to nine o’clock when we heard a loud sound coming from on the hill.”
Her husband looked through the window and shouted, “Landslide.”
Caprieta, 33, said, “Before we could even make a footstep, the house just collapsed with us in it… At that point in time when I actually seeing us just going down, it was like, oh my God. I just grabbed my mom. I was like Ma, Ma, Ma and I was trying to make a way out until my dad and my boyfriend, they end upcoming and trying to move out some ply for us to come out.” The family sustained bruises and had swelling and pain about their bodies but Caprieta said they were thankful to God for life. “It’s a miracle that we survived this. This is really a disaster,” she added.
It was a mere two weeks ago Marcia’s house also collapsed while she was indoors. She told the Express, “Just as how this happened, just so that one happened, too. It was about two Sundays ago I was inside and heard this sound coming down the hill, and that was it.” Caprieta managed to make it safely to her father’s home on that occasion. “It will be two disasters that I survive,” she said.
She said the family had nowhere to stay and is in need of assistance.
Yesterday also saw another house being taken by a landslide and this caused damage the home owned by Jean-Marie Birbal.
Flood waters hinder recovery
Birbal said her two bedroom house stands at the bottom of the hill. The wooden home which came down with mud was left leaning to the back of Birbal’s house. The washing area was also damaged. The side door of Birbal’s house broke and mud entered the house.
Belongings of her tenant Crystal Seerattan and her two teenagers were damaged. Seerattan, who moved in with her family days ago, said furniture and school books were damaged. “I just purchased some books of my daughter for school and all of that gone,” Seerattan said.
The female occupant of the wooden house that crashed into Birbal’s home was unwilling to speak to the members of the media. She lived there with her two teenage children.
Councillor for the area Arlene Ramdeo told the Express that attempts were made to reach the affected families but this was hindered by flood water. She said as soon as the water receded she will be able to meet with them. She however said that the Disaster Management Unit had been in the area.
Ramdeo said apart from along the SS Erin Road and Loren Sott Trace there was also flooding in Erin, Arena and Happy Valley. Floods waters were also seen at Palo Seco including on the compound of the Palo Secondary school.
It was last month that security officer Chirstopher Samuel, 41, died when land slipped to the back of his Rancho Quemado home. His house was also damaged.
Repairs under way
Meanwhile, The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has partially activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to maintain co-ordination and collaboration with the first response agencies.
This is in the wake of damage caused by gusty winds and heavy showers which swept over the country on Friday.
A release from the ODPM stated that on Saturday the partial activation was done. It added that, “The ODPM continues to monitor and assess the current situation and has asked the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force to be on stand-by in the event that any assistance is requested by the Regional Corporations Disaster Management Units (DMUs). “The ODPM also encourages citizens to be ready, have an evacuation plan and Grab and Go Bag ready in the event of a hazard/disaster.”
The ODPM also gave a summary of the damage that was caused. Apart from the 503 roofs being damaged across municipalities, 179 trees fell and 31 roadways blocked. It was stated that 225 roofs had since been covered or repaired, 132 trees cut or cleared and 23 roadways cleared.
A release was also issued by the Ministry of Public Utilities yesterday, updating on the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) following the heavy winds and flooding.
It was stated, “In the case of T&TEC, the system experienced a total of 436 small and large outages. All of the Commission’s resources including linesmen, maintenance technicians, line clearers and senior supervisors and engineers were engaged in the restorative activities. As at 8 a.m. on Sunday, a total of 322 outages have been restored, while another 114 are currently being attended to. The Commission estimates that this work should be completed by the end of Sunday, weather permitting.
“In the case of WASA, the operations of 32 water treatment facilities, booster stations and wells were, affected by the adverse weather conditions. By noon on Saturday, production had been restored to 11 of those facilities. The Authority is also working closely with T&TEC to restore electricity to its facilities which have been affected by power outages,” the release said.