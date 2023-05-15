One funeral for two ‘brothers’

Two of the three men who were slain on May 2 in Santa Cruz were given a joint funeral ceremony on Friday at the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, Upper Santa Cruz.
Brian Perouse and Dale Alexander were later laid to rest in the cemetery adjacent to the church.
On May 2, Perouse, Alexander and a third man, Brandon Charles, were at Webster’s Bar located off the Cantaro Main Road when gunmen stormed in and shot all three several times about their bodies, killing them on the spot.
A fourth man was also shot but remains hospitalised.
The murders were captured on CCTV.
The footage was later shared to social media which showed the attack in chilling detail, including where one man had been shot at close range while another was killed while hiding below a pool table.
Perouse was a childhood friend of cricketing legend and a son of Santa Cruz soil Brian Lara.
Currently in India, Lara shared his thoughts on his friend and his childhood home in a statement on May 7.
“I was in complete shock and dismay after watching video footage in which a childhood friend got killed whilst sitting watching basketball at a local bar in Cantaro... There is more to the video I rather not mention but it pains me to see what was once the most beautiful village, with cocoa and orange estates lining its outskirts, crumble under the burden of crime and relentless violence,” Lara said.
Friday’s funeral was packed.
St Ann’s East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly sat close to the front rows and quietly paid her respects to the wounded community.
The funeral began promptly at 2 p.m. with mourners spilling out not just to the sides of the church but in the car park, the road outside the church and even in the cemetery adjacent to the church.
Delivering the eulogy, Perouse’s daughter, Saffiyah Moses, spoke about meeting her father for the first time and then losing him days later.
She described him as a man who loved hard and unconditionally. She said that in life, he never said the words “I love you.”
She said that he was the man that showed people how much he loved them. “Whenever his nephews were playing football, he was always there,” she said.
One of his nephews had to be literally held up while leaving the church as, overcome with grief, he cried and screamed and called for justice for his uncle.
Painful wound
Dale Alexander got an equally warm eulogy from one of his nieces, Jada.
He had lived in the United States for sometime and he “never forgot his roots,” moving back to Trinidad in 2003.
He was described as the “life of the party who had the uncanny ability to make you smile,” she said.
She added that between 2011 and 2022 he had two children and he had “cherished very moment he spent with his family.”
“Your spirit will live on in all of us, Uncle Dale,” she said.
Lay minister Lenore Joseph delivered the homily.
A daughter of the soil she described Brian and Dale as “brothers.’
“You are hurt, angry and sad and we are all family today and our community is standing and praying for the healing of a painful wound,” she said.
She acknowledged last week’s peace walk through the community, which was held from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and mentioned one of the clarion calls made during the walk.
“Should Trinidad and Tobago return to Jesus because we have tried many different other things and we think that politics is an answer to all our problems but they cannot fix anything, only God can do that,” she said.
She said that in combating crime the fight was a spiritual one with the first weapon being the word of God and second weapon, faith.
She also called on parents to not just spend more time with their children (especially sons) but to nurture them in a way that they would reject evil.
“How will our sons say no (to evil) if we are not nurturing or encouraging them,” she said. “We need to come together and trust in God,” she said.