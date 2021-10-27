One ICU bed left

The Covid-19 intensive care units within the parallel healthcare system remain at near-full capacity.
Principal Medical Officer for Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards reported on Monday that 51 out of 52 Covid-19 ICU beds at hospitals in Trinidad were filled.
Giving an update on the situation at yesterday’s Covid-19 virtual news conference, she said that at 8.30 a.m. yesterday, the occupancy level was the same.
She said of the 51 positive patients in ICU, 50 were not fully vaccinated.
Abdool-Richards also said in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments of the traditional healthcare system, there were 24 critically ill patients awaiting transfer into the parallel healthcare system, with seven requiring ICU care.
She said all seven patients needing ICU care were not fully vaccinated.
“These seven persons who are our relatives, our neighbours, our friends, require ICU care now because of their clinical status or how ill they presented to the A&E department.
“And our doctors have noticed that persons are presenting to the A&E departments very ill, in a state that they require ventilation and other supportive treatments in the A&E department. And in some cases, they may be too unstable to actually move in the short term,” she said.
On Monday, Abdool-Richards reported that nine of the 27 Covid-19 patients waiting to be transferred from A&E departments to the parallel healthcare system needed ICU care.
She said all nine patients were not fully vaccinated.
She assured yesterday that the Ministry of Health will continue to do everything possible to save lives by effectively treating positive Covid-19 patients and will increase capacity as required.
Responding to a question, she noted that there are currently 87 ventilators in the parallel healthcare system.
“Of course we have some ventilators that are operational at the facilities and we do have back-up or contingency plan ventilators,” she said.
Obesity a comorbidity
Also joining the call for the population to get vaccinated was thoracic medical director at Caura Hospital Dr Michelle Trotman.
She said patients requiring ICU and high dependency unit (HDU) care are primarily unvaccinated, tend to be over the age of 60 and have comorbidities such as hypertension, asthma, cancer and diabetes.
“I must tell the younger ones that apart from those over 60, we do see younger people unfortunately who present themselves for care beyond ward care. So not because you’re younger you are spared,” she said.
Trotman noted that being overweight and obese was also a comorbidity.
She indicated that a body mass index (BMI) up to 24 is considered a “good size”.
“After 24 going up to about 30 you are considered overweight, and after that you’re considered obese, according to certain criteria. What we have found in the clinical scenario is that patients who do not seem to have any comorbidities actually have elevations in their body mass index and that serves as a comorbidity.
“Often, many people also are not diagnosed with their comorbidities, so they’re not even aware that they have a problem until they present themselves for medical care,” Trotman said.
Length of stay differs
She said patients’ stay in HDU and ICU can span from six to 14 days, but there are some who can stay for weeks or even over a month.
“Length of stay is a difficult area to discuss because it is impacted on by so many other conditions—whether or not you have comorbidities, how far along within your disease process you presented yourself, meaning if you were very ill when you came or if you’re relatively okay when you came,” she said.
She said patients can also move from HDU to ICU, and even back down to HDU.