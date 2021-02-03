Andrew Morris, one of the suspects in the kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt, died at the Arima Hospital on Monday morning.
And a second suspect was yesterday hospitalised after trying to escape police custody and was injured when chased by police.
Police say the circumstances surrounding Morris’ death are being investigated.
Persons close to Morris, who is a father of one, claimed he was beaten on two different occasions on Sunday by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), and died as a result of these blows.
Police however said while Morris was “subdued” during his initial arrest, as he had been acting violently during this, he was injured when he “fell”. He was subsequently detained and offered medical attention, which he allegedly refused.
“I is a big man. I good,” is what Morris allegedly told police, according to a media release from the T&T Police Service (TTPS).
He went on to aid police with enquiries shortly after his arrest.
However, that night, he fell off a chair and suffered some injuries which needed treatment, the release said.
Investigators were informed that Morris was hypertensive and diabetic.
He died at 12.45 a.m. on Monday—less than 24 hours after he was first held.
According to police reports, SORT officers went to Morris’ home in Tumpuna Road, Arima, around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday, where they informed him of the kidnapping report and that he was under arrest.
Investigators said Morris immediately began to act violently when the attempt was made to arrest him. During his attempt to resist arrest, Morris fell on the ground and in doing so also caused an officer to fall, police said.
Morris continued to struggle with the officers and resisted efforts to subdue him. Eventually, he submitted and was allowed to put on clothing by his wife.
Morris remained in police custody during that day while he assisted with the investigation. During this time, police said he was offered meals, including lunch and dinner, to which he refused. He accepted only water and juice.
An offer was made for him to see to see a doctor at the hospital again during the day, however, he again refused, saying he was okay, police said.
He was allowed to use the toilet and washroom facilities.
In accordance with the standard operating procedure of the TTPS, before he could be lodged at the station pending further enquiries, Morris had to be taken to the hospital in order to obtain a medical report.
This was done at 10 p.m. that day. While being attended to at the hospital, Morris, who was seated on a chair, fell over and had to be assisted, police said. He later went to another room to give a urine sample and again fell and had to be assisted.
He was subsequently taken to the emergency room for treatment where he was pronounced dead by Dr Chunie Singh.
An autopsy is expected to be performed tomorrow at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, to determine the man’s cause of death.
Three other suspects remain in custody, the fourth in hospital.
Approached at their Arima home last night by the Express, a relative of Morris said,“Leave us alone, we have nothing to say.”
The Express spoke to several Arima taxi drivers last night who said they knew Morris as someone who rented cars for a living.
Search continues
Yesterday, hunters once again aided officers of the Eastern Division in the search for Bharatt.
This time, aerial support was provided and the group received assistance from officials from the Air Unit. Helicopters flew over forested areas and along river banks between Sangre Grande, Fishing Pond, and Manzanilla.
Hunters are refusing to give up hope.
“I don’t care how much time passes or what information they have, until we see a body with our own eyes, we will be going under the impression she is alive and we will be treating this as a rescue mission.
“We want to find her, and we want to find her safe and sound. So we came again (on Wednesday) and we will return again tomorrow (Thursday), and the day after, and the day after, all until we find her,” one hunter told the Express.
The group gathered at about 7 a.m. yesterday and began their searches in the forested areas off Fishing Pond once again.
“We covered the ground they told us to cover. And we completed those areas quickly. After that, we got some word that it may be possible that she may be along river banks. So we made trips to various stops along the river that runs through these communities.
“So that took us to as far as Plum Road (in Manzanilla). And every other track which would take us to the river, we stopped and did a search,” one hunter told the Express.
Staff at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, where Bharatt was a clerk, provided food for the hunters while they took a break about 1 p.m. yesterday.
About an hour later, the hunters were called out to Panchoo Road in Fishing Pond where officers of the Eastern Division once again conducted a comprehensive search of the area.
This time, the search lasted for about three hours.
Once again, no leads were found.
Police did however find a marijuana field which was catalogued and destroyed.
Stop posting Bharatt is dead
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith also called on those who have been posting on social media that Bharatt is dead to stop doing so.
In a media release from the TTPS yesterday, the top cop said he finds it very irresponsible for people on social media to be posting that Bharatt had been found dead.
Griffith said he has been bombarded with calls and messages from the media and concerned citizens, asking if the social media posts were correct.
He also noticed people on social media have been sending condolences to the family of the victim, believing the social media posts were accurate.
The release said Griffith is asking such persons to desist from posting such information as it further traumatises the family of the missing woman.
About the case
Bharatt, a 22-year-old clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was reported missing by her father on Friday night.
She was last seen entering a white Nissan Versa taxi on King Street, Arima, with a co-worker. The co-worker dropped off at Cleaver Heights, but Bharatt never returned to her home along the Arima Old Road.
Bharatt’s father called her phone later that evening, but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice, but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom, I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
Police have recovered Bharatt’s cellphone and bank cards.
The family is pleading with anyone who has information to come forward.
A total of $100,000 in cash rewards have been offered for Bharatt’s safe return—$50,000 from Crime Stoppers, Mode Alive’s Gary Aboud has pledged $25,000 and $25,000 from a hunter, TV6 News reported last night.
—with reporting by Gyasi Gonzales