One killed, two shot in Arima

Crime Scene--use this one

One man is dead and two others injured following a drive-by shooting incident in Arima on Thursday afternoon.

Up to press time last night, the deceased had yet to be positively identified.

The other two victims are a 22-year-old from Chaguanas and a 34-year-old from Sangre Grande.

The younger man was shot to his upper right thigh and the older one was shot to his right arm, left leg and chest.

They were both being treated at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

The Express was told the victims were among a group of people who were liming by a parked Nissan AD wagon which was in a savannah along Kingdom Avenue, Maturita.

Some were seated in the car, while others were standing nearby.

Around 5 p.m., another vehicle pulled up to the group and there was an exchange, following which gunshots were heard.

The suspect’s vehicle drove off, as well as the Nissan AD, but it crashed into a nearby wall soon after.

The police and paramedics were notified and the two injured men were taken for treatment, but one man was found on the ground unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead by the district medical officer.

Crime scene investigators found and seized 11 spent 9mm shells, one live round of .45mm ammunition, two spent .45mm shells, six .21mm spent shells, and two projectiles.

A team of officers led by Supt Edwards, Insp Green, Sgt Leopold, and W-Sgt Charles, among others, responded.

While police have no official motive for the incident, it is believed to be gang-related.

The killing pushed the murder toll to 109. The comparative figure for the same period last year was 76.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vendors: Chaguanas Market in a mess

Vendors: Chaguanas Market in a mess

“Enough is enough.”

That was the cry of a number of vendors at the Chaguanas Market over what they have described as the over-bearing conditions under which they have to ply their trade.

“They shut down the toilets and put four disposable units in the car park for the entire market to use. How do they expect these four units to serve the entire market?” said a vegetable and provision vendor who did not want to be identified.

One killed, two shot in Arima

One killed, two shot in Arima

One man is dead and two others injured following a drive-by shooting incident in Arima on Thursday afternoon.

Up to press time last night, the deceased had yet to be positively identified.

The other two victims are a 22-year-old from Chaguanas and a 34-year-old from Sangre Grande.

4 deaths, 173 new Covid cases

4 deaths, 173 new Covid cases

Four more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, taking Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,704.

The Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday indicated that the deceased patients were one elderly man, one elderly woman and two young adult men.

Kidnapped Zephaniah’s family hangs onto hope

Kidnapped Zephaniah’s family hangs onto hope

ZEPHANIAH Harripaul’s relatives clung to hope yesterday that a man’s body found off the North Coast Road on Thursday was not their loved one.

Harripaul’s father, Selwyn Harripaul, told the Express: “As far as I am concerned, nothing has changed.”

Recommended for you