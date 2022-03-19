One killed, two shot in Arima

One man is dead and two others injured following a drive-by shooting incident in Arima on Thursday afternoon.
Up to press time last night, the deceased had yet to be positively identified.
The other two victims are a 22-year-old from Chaguanas and a 34-year-old from Sangre Grande.
The younger man was shot to his upper right thigh and the older one was shot to his right arm, left leg and chest.
They were both being treated at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
The Express was told the victims were among a group of people who were liming by a parked Nissan AD wagon which was in a savannah along Kingdom Avenue, Maturita.
Some were seated in the car, while others were standing nearby.
Around 5 p.m., another vehicle pulled up to the group and there was an exchange, following which gunshots were heard.
The suspect’s vehicle drove off, as well as the Nissan AD, but it crashed into a nearby wall soon after.
The police and paramedics were notified and the two injured men were taken for treatment, but one man was found on the ground unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead by the district medical officer.
Crime scene investigators found and seized 11 spent 9mm shells, one live round of .45mm ammunition, two spent .45mm shells, six .21mm spent shells, and two projectiles.
A team of officers led by Supt Edwards, Insp Green, Sgt Leopold, and W-Sgt Charles, among others, responded.
While police have no official motive for the incident, it is believed to be gang-related.
The killing pushed the murder toll to 109. The comparative figure for the same period last year was 76.