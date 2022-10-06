THE ex-gratia payment to some 20,000 healthcare workers across four regional health authorities (RHAs) in Trinidad will be one month’s salary, says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
The payments will be given to employees at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) and the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).
During yesterday’s sitting of the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC) where each head of expenditure to every ministry is examined, the Opposition asked for a breakdown of the ex-gratia payment.
“Basically at this point in time we are looking at one month’s full salary as the ex-gratia payment for 20,000 healthcare workers,” said Deyalsingh.
In delivering the national budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the payment totalling some $210 million will be made to healthcare workers in recognition of their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
And in response to questions, the minister disclosed that the construction cost of the Sangre Grande Hospital had increased from $850 million to an estimated $1.2 billion.
He said the hospital is about 60 per cent completed and will be opened next year.
In response to Opposition MP Dr Rishad Seecheran questioning the increased cost,
Deyalsingh replied: “You have to realise that between 2018 and now there will be cost escalation in material. The war in Ukraine and post Covid, you will recall that container transportation costs went up five times, steel went up, so you have to accommodate for all of these things.”
Deyalsingh said the cost for the container to transport the steel increased from US$4,000 to US$18,000 and these are things they have no control over.
Covid vaccines
In response to Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee questioning a decrease in the allocation for drugs, Deyalsingh said in 2021 to 2022 a lot of expenditure went to Covid-19 vaccines and this type of high expenditure will not be required moving forward.
He said there is a commitment to purchase monkeypox vaccines.
Asked whether the ministry will be purchasing re-formulated Moderna or Pfizer, Deyalsingh said this was not intended.
He explained that these vaccines are not available to this part of the world for purchase.
He said a minimum order of 200,000 vaccines is required and that does not make sense at this time as he noted there was a donation of 40,000 children’s Pfizer vaccines which were not utilised.
Asked what would the vaccinated elderly and immuno-compromised use as a booster shot, Deyalsingh said the Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have proven to be effective.
Couva hospital
In response to Opposition MP Dr Lackram Bodoe noting a decrease in allocation to the Couva Hospital, Deyalsingh said the latest report shows that there are just about 100 patients who have Covid in the parallel healthcare system and it is decreasing on a daily basis.
He said he will be meeting with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Principal Medical Officer (PMO) tomorrow to discuss the way forward for the parallel healthcare system.
He said the Couva Hospital and multi-training facility was handed over to The University of the West Indies (UWI).
Deyalsingh said the hospital will revert to UWI and there will be lots of opportunities at Couva for medical treatment and employment under UWI ownership.
In response to further questions, the minister said this country spends about $1 billion annually on medication which is distributed for free to patients in the public healthcare system.
“On an average year, we spend about $500 to $600 million on pharmaceuticals alone. To that you have to add another $200 to $300 million in non-pharmaceuticals. And then you top up that with other purchases. So, this country supplies about $1 billion worth of free pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals per year to Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.