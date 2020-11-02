ONE MORE CHANCE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has granted Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget’s request for the Evaluation Committee to re-examine the Patriotic bid.
This means that Government has now put on pause any decision on Patriotic’s proposal for the acquisition of the assets of the former Petrotrin refinery, now called the Guaracara Refinery.
The committee has been mandated to report to the Cabinet by November 30.
Last Saturday Energy Minister Franklin Khan announced that Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd’s proposal had been rejected and that Government would consider other options for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
On Sunday at a news conference, Roget asked that the “independent” Evaluation Committee which had analysed all the bids previously and recommended to the Cabinet last year that it had accepted Patriotic (the OWTU’s company) as the preferred bidder to own and operate the refinery, be allowed to step in again to evaluate Patriotic’s final proposal.
A Government official last night described Roget’s request as a “reasonable one”. “Many people thought he would have come out all guns firing on Sunday, (after the proposal was rejected), but he was very measured in his response and he made a reasonable suggestion. And the Prime Minister therefore went with it. It doesn’t mean that the decision would be changed. What it means is that the Evaluation Committee would re-examine all their (Patriotic’s) final submissions and make a recommendation,” the official said.
November 30 deadline
The decision not to accept Patriotic’s final bid came from the Negotiating team, which is made up of professionals from Paria Fuel Trading and Guaracara Refinery, the Petrotrin successor companies which control the refinery’s assets. This Negotiating team was in turn reporting to an Inter-Ministerial team.
A press release from the Ministry of Energy yesterday stated: “On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Evaluation Committee appointed by Cabinet to evaluate the Request for Proposals for the use of the Guaracara (Pointe-a-Pierre) refinery is required to examine the latest position of the negotiating parties as they stood at the established deadline of October 31, 2020.
“This examination and any subsequent recommendations deriving therefore will be separate and apart from the work and determination of the Cabinet Sub-Committee which has also received the submissions. The comments and recommendations of the reconstituted Evaluation Committee will be submitted directly to the Cabinet. This exercise of review and clarification is to be completed and submitted to the Cabinet by November 30, 2020.”
The Evaluation Committee comprises Vishnu Dhanpaul (chairman), who is permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance; Energy Strategic Adviser Selwyn Lashley; NP chairman Sahid Hosein; deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy Sandra Fraser; chemical engineer Ian Welch; trade unionist Joseph Remy; insurance executive Dale McLeod; attorney Terrence Bharath and CEO of Heritage, Arlene Chow.
Outstanding issues
not addressed
Khan had said last Saturday that Patriotic’s proposal did not meet the necessary requirements. “I regret to say that this final proposal does not address the outstanding issues that could lead to a signed contractual agreement,” he said. He maintained that the Government was committed to restarting the refinery with private capital injection and will move expeditiously to do so. However the Government’s most recent decision to refer the matter to the Evaluating Committee puts on hold any further decision.
Roget on Sunday had asked Government to “stay their hands” and give their proposal a chance.
“We are humbly requesting at this point that the best way forward is for our latest proposal to go before this Cabinet-appointed (Evaluation) independent committee so that they can scrutinise thoroughly all the areas to determine if we had come up short or if we indeed had all the requirements which we are saying with confidence that we met all,” he said.
“It is our respectful view that they (the Inter-ministerial team) would not have afforded themselves enough time to go through in a comprehensive way all of the issues, the tenets of the proposal and therefore would not have afforded a proper response given the deadline (of October 31),” Roget stated.
The refinery was closed on November 30, 2018, after 101 years of operation because the company consistently lost money, amounting to $8 billion over a five-year period.