Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first Covid-19 death in over two weeks.
The Ministry of Health reported the additional death in its Covid-19 update yesterday. T&T’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 140.
No new cases of the virus were reported yesterday, with the Covid-19 count remaining at 7, 736.
There are currently 93 active cases of the virus.
Two more people were discharged from hospital yesterday, reducing the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients to ten.
At the Couva Health Facility there are six positive patients and at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at Fort King George there are four positive patients.
Five patients are housed at the University of the West Indies’ Debe step-down facility.
The Ministry said 78 people in home self-isolation while 477 patients are at State quarantine facilities.
To date, 7503 people have recovered from Covid-19.
Of the 99,115 Covid-19 tests conducted so far, 46,477 were done at private facilities.