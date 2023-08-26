One more UNC alderman for San Juan

THE United National Congress (UNC) will have more local government representatives in the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, with two aldermen sitting on council.
And for the first time, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) will have one alderman who will serve in the Borough of Diego Martin.
The NTA will make an announcement today as to who is its choice.
A total of 24 UNC aldermen will be sworn in across nine regional corporations.
In San Juan/Laventille, Nazeemool Mohammed will return as alderman and will be joined by new UNC alderman Kareen SJ Baird.
Party chairman Dave Tancoo told the Express that, of the 24 UNC aldermen, 15 are new faces who have come on board to serve the people.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the party has gained tremendous ground following the August 14 local government election, and their mandate remains service to the people.
In a news release on Thursday, the former prime minister stated that, in accordance with the rules and procedures set out by the law, the general secretary of the UNC has submitted to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) the names of UNC appointees as aldermen.
Persad-Bissessar said following this is the swearing-in of aldermen and the election of mayors and/or chairmen for each regional corporation as well as committee chairs and members.
The Opposition Leader extended her gratitude to all citizens for giving the UNC a “resounding” victory in the 2023 local government election as she pledged that they will continue to work harder to bring better days for all.
She noted that the EBC has made no allocation for aldermen in the Arima Borough and Princes Town Regional Corporation pending the final results.
This week, the UNC filed an election petition in the High Court challenging the EBC decision to declare the Lengua/Indian Walk results null and void, and hold a fresh election following a tie between the UNC and People’s National Movement (PNM).
The Express was told yesterday that the UNC is seeking legal counsel with respect to the EBC’s decision to declare the Arima North East seat for the PNM’s candidate after it had initially indicated that the UNC candidate had won.