‘One of the good ones’

Relatives of 17-year-old Leonardo Williams are hoping his legacy will be one of love and not of hate.
“Remember him as he lived, remember the life he lived, and let love come from these memories. I know we are still focused on his death, and we are all still hurt, and we are still trying to come to terms with our feelings, but let us spread love, because he lived a life of love. Let love come from this and let us show the country how we love. Don’t let hate consume us,” Stephen Williams, Leonardo’s godfather, pleaded while delivering the eulogy for the 17-year-old yesterday at the funeral service in Phase Four, Beetham Gardens.
Leonardo was one of three persons, including Fabien Williams, 21, and Isaiah Roberts, 17, who were fatally shot in a confrontation with police in Port of Spain on July 2. Leonardo, who was the last of the three to be buried yesterday, was described as one of the most “kind-hearted and pleasant persons” anyone could meet.
Stephen Williams said he had a dream on Friday morning that something bad was going to happen, a dream so strong that he woke up in tears. However, he could not place what was about to happen. It was not until Saturday morning when he was told his godson had been killed that he felt the weight of his dream and the situation at hand.
Since then, he was still trying to come to terms with the news.
“He was well disciplined and very understanding of any situation you would find yourself in. It’s a sad moment to be here and speak about him in the past tense. But we have to remember the spirit of the individual. We are not just the flesh. We are all the good that we are and all the good that we put into this world. So I know for a fact he will be in a good place, because he was a very innocent soul. That’s how I saw him, and how I will always see him,” Stephen Williams said.
Sisterly love
Lily Williams, Leonardo’s sister, recalled that her brother had the most ambition in a person that she has ever witnessed.
“My brother was the most forward-thinking person I knew. He had real ambition. He always wanted more out of life. He wanted to make his mother proud, and even though he didn’t do all the things he wanted to do, he still managed to touch plenty of lives.
“He was the one I would run to when I went through things. He was basically my best friend. No words can really explain how I am feeling about this right now. But I don’t want to talk about how he died, I want to talk about how he lived. And I want us to remember him as he lived. As a child of love and light. He was a very happy child. He never used to let anything bother him even if negative things happened. And he always made those around him laugh,” Lily Williams said.
Sweet soul
Roselyn Cain, who was Leonardo’s neighbour, called on residents of Beetham Gardens and Laventille to look after the children of their communities.
“We have to try to watch our young ones because let me tell you something it’s the good ones that go. It’s the good ones who have a desire to make something of themselves that does go. So, we as a community have to look after the children. People like us like to think we can’t tell other people children anything, or we can’t get involved. But I say no.
“Long time ago we used to say it’s a community that raises a child. And we need to go back to this. We need to get together as a community once more and raise our children and look after them. So that the good ones are not taken away from us too soon, and they can become great. And in turn the community will become greater.”
“This young man was a very sweet soul, and deserved better than the hand he was dealt. I know this young man, and his loss hurts me, just as I know it hurts all of us here, because he was a good one, someone who wanted better for himself and his family. And when I first heard the news that he had been taken away from us, it felt as though it was my own child that had been taken away. But God sees everything and God is a just God. So let us remember ‘Naldo as he lived, as a young man who loved life and touched all the lives around him,” Cain said.