One of the last doubles bikemen

Saisnarine Jugmohan may be the fittest 59-year-old in all of South Trinidad.
Since 1985, he has been riding his bicycle, carrying a wooden box filled with bara and channa, from his home in Lengua to his doubles-selling spot in Princes Town.
Honking a horn along that five-kilometre route, he has detoured into every side road, yard and trace to meet his customers.
He has done this most times seven days a week, all year long, for more than 35 years.
“Sais” thinks nothing of this lifetime of hard work, and makes no complaints.
Along with his goats and his garden, he found a way to earn an income and make a comfortable life for his wife and three children.
And for this, he is grateful.
Sais may not know this, but he is considered a legend in his village, a soft-spoken, decent man, always impeccably dressed, never in a hurry, interested in your day, and, of course, selling a doubles that is without fault.
It had to be pointed out to Sais this week that he is among the last to be selling the nation’s number one street food, from a roving bicycle.
We went looking for him to ask about that.
Sais said it was his grandfather Ramnanan who closed a roti shop on Mucurapo Street, San Fernando, to settle in Petite Café, New Grant, where he began making and selling street food at a time when “doubles” was not yet “invented”.
Ramnanan, with his bara and chutney packed into a wicker basket, would walk about the villages, selling his food to earn enough to raise a family.
It was a time when, ironically, people living outside of urban centres could get just about anything delivered to their doorstep—cooking gas, sno-cone, soft drinks, books, clothing, cosmetics, poultry feed, babash, and a whe whe bet.
Sweet-hand Dolly
One of Ramnanan’s children, Dolly, would marry and settle in Lengua. She had the “sweet hand”.
By then, doubles was a thing, and, yes, it was first made in Princes Town in the 1930s by the Alis or the Deens, depending on who is telling the story.
But it is generally agreed that the bara was being served singly with a splash of channa and chutney, and people began asking for the vendor to “double up” on the order, hence the name doubles.
Anyway, Dolly began making her own version, the bara containing dhal and urdi, which her taxi-driver husband, Jimmy, would sell out.
And it was their son Sais who would carry on the business into a third generation.
In order to get to the customer, Sais went into San Fernando in 1985 and bought a hand-built British Pashley bicycle on instalment from Sports and Games for $1,200, and customised it to carry his doubles box.
The shape of the modern day doubles box goes back to those days when doubles were sold the bikes. That was designed to fit in the front frame of the bike and the two wings were used to store the paper, bags and the condiments.
“It was the motorcar of the time, and expensive” said Sais, who recalled that people of the canefield villages used it as the means to get to the fields and factories, and to their relatives and rum shops.
But it was his single best investment, because it has lasted all these years, lovingly cared for, repainted countless times, as sharp as its owner; a wooden pole inserted through the frame to carry a bag of soft drinks because no doubles meal is complete without a Coca-Cola or Solo.
Doubles during the pandemic
And, no, the business never made him rich selling 60 doubles a day at $1 each on a good day; a price that increased over the years to match the cost of ingredients and the cost of living, to the great consternation of eaters who continue to eat while complaining about it.
It has been a while since Sais rode away from his home on that doubles bicycle.
He said the pandemic scared everyone, and he didn’t want to become a superspreader.
And the St Croix Road is now so bad that it’s hazardous even to a cyclist, he said.
So for the past two years, Sais has been selling near his home where his wife is now the cook (Ma died in 1997) and customers continue to come in droves, to stand next to the bike man and have it hot.
Said Sais: “I don’t know if any of the children will carry on with the business. Time will tell. But I intend to continue, as long as I am healthy.”
Note: Express readers have helped us identify other doubles vendors who still sell from a bicycle.
There is 'WATAP, WATAP' who sells at Dow Village, California
There is a young woman sells doubles on the Endeavour Road between the Rodney Road Junction and Sugrim Street.
There is one making the rounds on the Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore.
And El Dorado has laid claim to their doubles bikeman who sells near Prices Supermarket.
Sais can be found most mornings along the St Croix Road, Lengua.
