THE Social Development Ministry yesterday began distribution of Government’s one-off $1,000 transport grants.
A news release from the ministry on Sunday said a total of 175,000 clients of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services are set to benefit from the one-off/one-time transportation grant, valued at $1,000.
During the 2022/2023 budget last September, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert promised all recipients of public assistance grants such as pensioners, social welfare recipients, disability grant recipients will receive the one-off $1,000 grant to offset the effect of increases in transport cost due to the fuel price hike — by $1 per litre for premium and super gasoline; and 50 cents for diesel.
The cheques will be distributed by TTPost.
The ministry said this will cost taxpayers $175 million.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said, “I applaud the one-off transport grant of $1,000 for all the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ clients who currently receive public assistance, senior citizens’ pension, the disability and the food support grants. I am confident that it will provide additional support to these vulnerable individuals and families. This measure is actually an added bonus for our seniors who use public transport.”
The release added, “The one-off transport allowance grant is a welcome intervention by the Government and demonstrates the care and concern for many vulnerable citizens; particularly those who find themselves in extraordinary financial and socioeconomic difficulties.
“The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is pleased to deliver on the Government’s promise and is committed to an enhanced social protection system; which assists the vulnerable, in times of need, and also ensures that no one is left behind.”