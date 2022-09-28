THE injunction preventing teachers from taking more “rest and reflect” action on Monday was “not the end” for the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA), whose president yesterday staged a one-person protest on behalf of members.
Antonia de Freitas took to the front of the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain with a placard and vowed to continue the action for as long as necessary, on behalf of TTUTA’s membership.
De Freitas said she was representing the teachers and wanted to bring their plight before the public to help people understand how educators are being impacted.
The TTUTA president’s placard stated: “Negotiate in good faith, pay all increments owed”. Speaking with the media, De Freitas later said the union had “recognised that there is not a willingness to negotiate in good faith on behalf of the State”.
In a post-budget address on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Government’s wage increase offer of four per cent was what the country could afford.
TTUTA and its members have made clear their rejection of the offer and on the first day of the new academic year this month, observed the union’s call to ‘rest and reflect’ at home.
The union’s membership was called on to rest and reflect on Monday, however, the Ministry of Labour sought and obtained an injunction blocking the action.
New bills, old salary
Noting the increases to the price of fuel at the pumps, De Freitas said the costs of goods and services will inevitably increase.
She questioned how educators could be expected to survive on 2014 salaries while the Government was “sticking to its mandate” of four per cent, which she said amounted to “just about $296 before tax”.
“How do you expect our educators to survive on that when they have to travel from Sangre Grande to Palo Seco to teach,” De Freitas said, adding that some teachers travel from Rio Claro to Valencia.
She said teachers had to “feed their families and continue to prop up the system”.
De Freitas said she could not decide on the next course of action and the membership would have to meet, following which “we will know what we are going to do”.
She said “this is not the end, this is just the beginning”, adding: “We cannot allow our rights and legal entitlements to be taken away from us, to be infringed upon.”
De Freitas said “as president, I am starting this charge” and would be “standing here, however long it takes”.
The TTUTA head said she wanted to get the public to understand that “teachers deserve better”, adding that “our leave is enshrined in the law and can’t be interfered with”.
She said TTUTA looked forward to that part of the matter being addressed properly when the matter is heard by the Industrial Court and noted that members wear red on Tuesdays, “to show that we are TTUTA strong”.
PM: That’s what we can afford
Speaking at the Red House in Port of Spain, the Prime Minister said the four per cent offer to public servants was what Trinidad and Tobago could afford at this time.
He noted that much of T&T’s revenue hinged on volatile oil and gas prices and other external factors, stating that the Government also had to be careful with its financial commitments down the road.
“I don’t have any problem with people advocating for the best for them but at the end of the day there has to be a reason,” the PM said on the issue.
He had noted that, at the start of its tenure, the Government had borrowed up to $6 billion to keep a commitment to pay backpay to public servants.
Rowley said while he was aware that public servants had not had their salaries increased for some time, there wasn’t money for an offer above four per cent.
He said not very long ago, the country was “in a situation that was dire and it largely had to do with our accustomed expenditure level and finding ourselves in a situation of significantly reduced revenues”.
The PM said the country had placed itself in debt in order for public servants to keep their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and noted that the issue surrounding teachers was to be determined by the Industrial Court.