One of the 14 recounts in the local government election has produced a tie.
In the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk, a count of the ballot boxes has revealed that the People’s National Movement (PNM) and United National Congress (UNC) candidates secured 1,428 votes each.
Lengua/Indian Walk was the seat which had been first declared for the PNM. During yesterday’ recount, there was a loss of two votes for the PNM candidate and a gain of three votes for the UNC candidate, a release from the EBC stated. It added that the recount of the “poll card boxes” in this electoral district is still ongoing.
Nine other recounts which have been completed resulted in no change in the outcomes.
The nine recounts led to minor adjustments in voting numbers, but no change to the seat allocation.
In the recounts in Cocoyea/Tarouba, which was won by the PNM, the UNC candidate, Shane Samlal, received one more vote for a final count of 1,207 for the PNM and 1,162 for the UNC. This means the PNM retains control of the San Fernando Corporation by a 5-4 majority.
In the Marabella South/Vistabella, the UNC candidate, Sasha Tricia Ali, also received one more vote for a final count of 873 for the PNM and 884 for the UNC.
This was the seat contested by former UNC councillor Marcus Girdharrie, who was one of the new people who came from the UNC to the PNM and contested the same seat he had held for the UNC in the San Fernando Corporation.
The margin of victory for the UNC moved from 12 to 13 after the recount. San Fernando was the only corporation in which the PNM called for a recount in one of the districts.
In Mayaro North, the recount yielded one less vote from the PNM candidate, Ryan Stewart, and two more for the UNC candidate, Kristen Thaddeus Townsend, for a final tally of 741 for the PNM, 720 for the UNC and 43 for the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP).
In the four recounts in districts in the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, the PNM retained the seats.
In the recount in Arima West/O’Meara the PNM candidate lost two votes for a final tally of 646 votes for the PNM, 603 for the UNC, and 78 for the PEP.
In the recount in Auzonville/Tunapuna, the UNC candidate, Meguel Ravi Latchman, received one more vote for a final tally of 1,708 votes for the PNM and 1,542 votes for the UNC.
In Blanchisseuse/Santa Rosa, there were no changes to any of the votes received. The tally is 1,477 for the PNM; 1,391 for the UNC; with 55 votes for the Independent candidate.
In Five Rivers, the PNM candidate, Desiree De Freitas, received four more votes while the UNC candidate lost three votes, for a final count of 2,116 for the PNM; 2,060 for the UNC.
The recount in Sangre Grande North East, which was won by a small margin, was completed with a final tally of 1,420 for the PNM and 1,405 for the UNC, with the PEP getting 52 votes. The PNM candidate, David Guy, lost four votes while the UNC candidate, Darren Timothy, lost seven votes.
The recount in San Juan East resulted in the PNM candidate receiving one more vote, a final tally of 1,361 for the PNM and 1,300 for the UNC.
It is noteworthy that in the districts of Sangre Grande North, San Juan and Arima West/O’Meara, the margins of victory for the PNM were smaller than the number of votes which the third party, the PEP, received.
Recounts in the remaining four electoral districts are ongoing.
The recount in Arima North/East, where there is a dead heat and where the seat was not declared, is most likely to bring about a change in the outcome and is still ongoing. The PNM won the other six seats in the Arima corporation.
The recount in Marabella West, which was won by the UNC by a 27-vote margin and which was requested by PNM candidate Jameela Marryshaw, is still ongoing, as well as in Maracas/Santa Margarita.
One recount which was originally requested has been called off. The recount in Bagatelle/Blue Basin was aborted after the UNC candidate, Cherisse Smith, withdrew her request. The PNM candidate had won this seat by 220 votes.