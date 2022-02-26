One week after instructions, summons not yet served

More than a week has passed since the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) gave instructions that businessman Adrian Scoon be charged via summons for offences related to breaches of the Public Health Ordinance last year.
However, Scoon has not yet been served the summons.
This was confirmed yesterday by senior police officials who noted that over 100 people are also expected to be served summonses following a December 26, 2021 incident on board the Ocean Pelican vessel at Chaguaramas.
Police said the investigative team was in the process of serving everyone and Scoon may be sent his summons “sometime soon”.
Scoon’s attorney Kiel Taklalsingh also confirmed that there was “nothing yet” in relation to the summons being served.
Scoon and promoter Shadeed Abdullah are expected to be charged jointly with holding a public party and operating a party boat—the Ocean Pelican.
Additionally, Scoon, Abdullah and those who attended last year’s Boxing Day event will face charges of gathering in a public place in excess of ten people in contravention of the Public Health Ordinance.
All will be charged via summons by Insp Ramjattan of the Carenage Police Station.
The probe
During the police investigation, several institutions responded to requests for clarity and information on whether Scoon had received the necessary permissions to host the Boxing Day party, which saw more than 100 patrons in attendance.
The clerk who prepared the special restaurant liquor licence has also been questioned.
The investigation was split into two parts—the special restaurant liquor licence obtained from Customs and Excise by Scoon and possible breaches to the Public Health Ordinance.
The special licence was later rescinded and rendered “null and void” by the Acting Comptroller of Customs and Excise Bernard Nicholas while an internal investigation was launched within the Customs and Excise Division to ascertain who by-passed the permanent secretary and issued Scoon a special restaurant licence.
Police have claimed that the businessman operated the vessel as a “party boat” contrary to the Public Health Ordinance.
Scoon responded that he did not and was given a licence to operate as a restaurant, which he contended was on the sea, and that all requirements of the Ordinance were adhered to.
In a statement on January 3, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said he neither authorised nor gave permission for the licence to be approved.
This was also reflected in his statement to investigators.