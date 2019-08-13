Gunshots still ring out at night. Borderline restrictions still prevent residents of one street from visiting a parlour the next street over.
Sporting facilities still remain unused out of fear.
Self-imposed curfews are still in effect.
Mail and other services are still halted as delivery people fear for their lives. Blood still stains the streets.
One year after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith confidently declared “give me one year” to turn around the Police Service and make the country a safer place, residents of John John and environs say nothing has changed for them and they feel no safer.