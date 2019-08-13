John John

A boy rides his bicycle in John John on Tuesday afternoon. —Photos: CAMILLE HUNTE

Gunshots still ring out at night. Borderline restrictions still prevent resi­dents of one street from visiting a parlour the next street over.

Sporting facilities still remain unused out of fear.

Self-imposed curfews are still in effect.

Mail and other services are still halted as delivery people fear for their lives. Blood still stains the streets.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

One year after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith confidently declared “give me one year” to turn around the Police Service and make the country a safer place, residents of John John and environs say nothing has changed for them and they feel no safer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.

Amazing Sanjeev

Amazing Sanjeev

Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

AS Marlene McDonald was stripped of her position as PNM deputy political leader yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox responded that the party will survive. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday removed McDonald as PNM deputy leader.