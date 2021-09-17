Gary Griffith is to be sent on paid administrative leave, sources said last night.
Griffith was due to return to work on Tuesday, September 21 when his vacation leave was supposed to end to resume duties as acting Commissioner of Police.
The Police Service Commission (PolSC) met in an emergency session yesterday. And on Thursday evening both the National Security Council and the Cabinet met in emergency sessions on the issue of the Commissioner of Police.
Sources said the NSC met and then the Cabinet met.
Sources said there was a concern by the NSC and the Cabinet that having regard to the investigations that are ongoing by the PolSC, the Police Complaints Authority and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service into possible corruption surrounding the issuance of Firearms User’s Licences and other serious matters, that these investigations should be allowed to be continue and to be completed without the potential of undue interference.
The Cabinet therefore accepted the recommendation of the NSC to request that the PolSC exercise its power to send the Acting Commissioner of Police on administrative leave pending the outcome of these investigations.
Griffith had written to the PolSc on September 15 indicating his intention to resume duties on September 16, notwithstanding the fact that he was on approved no paid leave at his request until September 20 and the PolSC had appointed McDonald Jacob to act from September 5 to September 20.
The commission, in response, had told him that that was a matter between him and the Ministry, which had approved his leave. The Commission stated that Jacob had been appointed to act in the position of Commissioner of Police until September 20. Griffith then contacted National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Hinds to Griffith: What’s the rush?
Griffith claimed yesterday that Hinds had instructed him to remain on leave. However, Hinds said he told Griffith to stay on leave until September 20 as was approved.
However, speaking in the Senate on a motion from Wade Mark which called on the Government to explain the legal basis for its decision to appoint a two-member committee comprising private citizens to investigate allegations of misconduct against senior members of the Police Service, Hinds, contrary to statements by Griffith and Mark, denied that he ordered Griffith to remain on leave “until further notice”.
Hinds said Griffith wrote a letter to him suggesting that he return to work one week or sometime before the expiration of his leave. Griffith, Hinds said, had previously applied to the Minister of National Security for leave “in the normal course of things”. The leave was approved and the PolSc was informed.
“He (Griffith who had left the country on September 6) returned (to Trinidad and Tobago) approximately one week before the leave was due to expire, and inquired of me the following day whether he should return to his desk. I told him I should revert because I needed to understand the implications of that with respect to his approved leave. Before I could return to him, I became aware that he wrote similarly to the Police Service Commission and the PolSC responded to him suggesting in the main that that is a matter for the Minister of National Security.
“And it is on the basis of those two bits of correspondence which having called the Commissioner, having acknowledged (his) having dispatched (correspondence) to the Police Service Commission and (having) acknowledged the reply that I was aware he had received; it was on the basis of that, that I told him, that he should remain on leave up until the expiration of same on September 20. It so happened...that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security (Gary Joseph) was present with me at the time (of this telephone call and my phone, as usually is the case, was on loudspeaker. So the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security overheard everything in the conversation”, Hinds said.
“I want to report to Senator Mark and the country today in the spirit of truth and honesty that I told the Commissioner and repeated myself, making it pellucidly, abundantly and sufficiently clear, enough to any child to understand, (that) ‘I am speaking about you (the CoP) staying at bay until the expiration of your leave (ie September 20). He (the CoP) acknowledged that and went off the phone (line). So to suggest...that this Minister told him that he should not return to his desk beyond the 20th is clearly missing the mark ....”, Hinds stated.
Hinds: Fact-finding
mission on FUL
Dealing with the issue of the two member probe, Hinds said the National Security Council, a sub-committee of the Cabinet and which gets its legal authority in the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago, became aware of public disquiet from elements of the media, from members of the public as well as people who report directly to it, about concerns in the management of the licensing regime inside the TTPS as it relates to the issue of firearms and other matters pertinent to the firearms regime and industry.
“The information was disquieting and was growing louder. The National Security Council couldn’t ignore that. But not knowing the facts, it asked two recently retired National Security platform experienced patriotic operators in the person of (retired) Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard, a former Chief of Defence Staff and Senior Supt Arthur Barrington, who had headed the Special Branch, as public-spirited people to conduct a fact-finding exercise so as to permit the NSC to determine whether the public disquiet, which we could not ignore, was a real concern,” he said.
Hinds said both men, without a call for any fee, and without a cent being paid, went into the field and interviewed persons on this fact finding exercise. He said the Cabinet does this kind of thing all the time, that is—engage agencies and experts to give advice and assist it in making sound, good governance decisions.
He said the two men produced a report not calling a single name. The report identified issues in the system, its strengths, weaknesses, potential for exploitation and criminality and some other issues. “Not a name (was) called. And (the Report came) with some strong and serious recommendations which also cannot be ignored, given the height from which they came,” Hinds said.
Hinds said to suggest that the Government had two private citizens investigating senior police officers was “wrong, foolish and scandalous”.
“That was not their mandate. Theirs was a fact finding exercise and it was very useful to the National Security Council and by extension the Cabinet,” he said.
“If in future any matters of criminality become relevant, it is the police service that will investigate and treat with those matters in the way that only they are mandated to,” Hinds added.