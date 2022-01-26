‘Online a problem’

While some parents are fearful about sending their children back to physical classes next month and are clamouring for them to be taught online only, the reality is that this method of learning has not worked well for some pupils, head of the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) Zena Ramatali said yesterday.
“There are pupils who did not succeed at all. There are those who have dropped out of the school system, you can’t find them. This is something we have to minimise,” she stressed as she backed the Ministry of Education’s directive for the physical reopening of school for Forms One to Three and Standard Five pupils on February 7.
Her sentiments were echoed by general secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Vijay Maharaj and president of the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools Sherra Carrington-James, who spoke to the Express via phone yesterday.
The Ministry of Education announced in a media release on Monday that pupils of Forms One to Three or equivalent are required to return to the physical classroom on February 7, on a rotational basis.
It advised that all pupils should be required to attend school physically for a minimum of two days per week, and five days in a ten-day cycle.
The ministry said Standard Five pupils are required to attend school physically from February 7 to March 29, from 8.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Classes for this cohort will be held four days a week, in preparation for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on March 31.
The ministry said teaching for Standard Five pupils should be virtual on Wednesdays, to allow for schools to be thoroughly cleaned.
Contacted for comment yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas said the association identified several concerns regarding next month’s physical reopening, which have been raised with the ministry.
She said could not elaborate further on the issue.
“As it stands right now, the general council of TTUTA will have to make further decisions on the matter,” she stated.
‘Cannot allow Covid to destroy children’s lives’
Maharaj said he fully supported the ministry’s directive.
“I am all for children returning to school after two years. The association of denominational boards agree that children must come out,” he stated. “As far as education is concerned, there is the need. It is needed because there must be socialising. It is needed because there must be a little fresh air out of the home. Some homes have four children in a bedroom. In some homes, they are sharing devices. At school it will be a little bit different. There’s abuse taking place in the home. I believe school will help ease the pressure,” he said.
Maharaj added: “We need to get back out. We cannot allow Covid to destroy our children’s lives, so I am very much in favour and I believe all my colleagues in the other boards are. We are one of the only countries in the world that has crossed over 400 days without full school being open.”
Carrington-James said the association, through its principals, was prepared to facilitate the ministry’s directive as they anticipate the return of pupils to school at some point in time.
“There were some issues with our students in terms of their mental health and at this time we feel that it is a good thing to have them back at school,” she said.
Ensure funding is available
Carrington-James said the association was working with the ministry to ensure that safety protocols and resources are in place in time for the return of lower form pupils.
“I think that if there is anything we are concerned about is the financial allocation to sustain these protocols,” she told the Express.
“We encourage parents to ensure their children are prepared to come to school as far as possible, in terms of the uniforms and uniformity; just to bring back that element of consistency and discipline into the teaching and learning process,” she added.
The SDMS, too, was worried about grant funding from the ministry to purchase the necessary sanitisation products.
“We do have (sanitising products) in schools at this point in time but with the larger numbers expected, this will increase. The cost could be two or even three times what it is right now,” Maharaj said.