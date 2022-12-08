TRINIS complained bitterly this week about long lines for driver’s permit renewals, forcing the Ministry of Works and Transport to quickly reinstate online appointments.
On Monday with the appointment system removed for permit renewals, permit changes and endorsements, there was chaos at both the Caroni and Port of Spain Licensing offices. Effective today, therefore, the ministry has taken a decision to reinstate an appointment-based system for some transactions.
In 2020, the ministry implemented online appointments to facilitate the continuation of licensing transactions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The system automatically saw fewer customers at the offices, as there was not a crush of people seeking the same service.
Effective today, citizens are required to make appointments for the following transactions: driver’s permit renewals; driver’s permit changes (name, address); and endorsement (first-time applicants for Class, 1, 2, 4, 5).
Others transaction that continue under the appointment system are: provisional permit—(learner’s) Class 3; regulations exams; and driving tests.
The public is also advised that a walk-in service will remain for the following:
• senior citizens wanting to conduct renewals or other driver’s licence transactions;
• lost/stolen/defaced permits;
• vehicle inspections;
• vehicle transfer;
• vehicle reclassification;
• application for Certified Copies;
• collection of Certified Copies;
• collection of Extracts (new vehicles);
• vehicle registration;
• vehicle testing stations transactions;
• vehicle changes (colour, engine);
• collection of taxi badge;
• collection of inspection certificates;
• first-issue driver’s permit;
• taxi badge (application/renewal/loss/defaced);
• workman’s permit;
• school bus transactions.
Customers seeking to book an appointment must utilise the online scheduling appointment portal at https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/.
In addition, customers are strongly encouraged by the ministry to explore all available timeslots at licensing locations nationally if their preferred location is unavailable.
The ministry also stated that proof of address (utility bill no older than three months) is required to complete a licensing transaction.
The accepted forms of proof of address include a cable bill, home Internet bill, electricity bill (T&TEC), or water bill (WASA). If a customer does not have a utility bill in their name, they must produce a letter of authorisation from the owner and a copy of their national identification.