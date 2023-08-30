Crime scene USE THIS ONE

A 33-year-old woman was beaten severely and sexually assaulted in Sangre Grande by a man whom she met on social media.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim told police she went to Mandillion Road in Coalmine to meet someone she had been speaking to online over the last week.

The person had offered to purchase stationery for the victim’s children as school was reopening next week.

She met the individual and they went to a location nearby.

However, the woman said the man then began hitting her repeatedly on her head and chest.

The man then bound her hands with tie straps and dragged her into nearby bushes where he sexually assaulted her and escaped.

The victim made a report to the police and a team of officers led by PC Singh and PC Cielto responded.

She was taken to Sangre Grande Hospital where she was medically examined.

Police were told the victim had suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion as a result of the attack.

The police are again reminding citizens to exercise caution when interacting with people they do not know.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Swanny saga

The Swanny saga

IN a case reminiscent of the Brent Thomas saga, Quantum Legal attorneys for Tarryl Swan, also known as Prince Swanny, are requesting information from Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood Christopher regarding Swan’s detention when he was refused entry into Dominica and returned to Trinidad in April this year and kept in police custody for a few days before being released.

Fight with neighbour ends in death; Tobago cops probe

Fight with neighbour ends in death; Tobago cops probe

The death of a 67-year-old man in Tobago after a fight with his neighbour is engaging the attention of police.

Reynold Fraser was at his home at Queen Street in Betsy’s Hope Village at about 8.55 p.m. on Monday when he got into a confrontation with his 36-year-old neighbour.

‘Online friend’ beats woman in sex attack

‘Online friend’ beats woman in sex attack

A 33-year-old woman was beaten severely and sexually assaulted in Sangre Grande by a man whom she met on social media.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim told police she went to Mandillion Road in Coalmine to meet someone she had been speaking to online over the last week.

UNC seeks legal advice

UNC seeks legal advice

The United National Congress (UNC) is seeking legal advice on whether it should file an election petition in the High Court over the Arima Northeast seat in the Arima Borough Corporation.

An election petition was filed last week in the court, challen­ging the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s (EBC) decision to declare the Lengua/Indian Walk results void due to a tie and call a fresh election for the seat in the Princes Town Regional Corporation.

HIT-AND-RUN HORROR

HIT-AND-RUN HORROR

Teenager Amelia Castellano was on her way to a Bible study session at her local church when she was struck down by a passing vehicle and left to die at the side of the Naparima-Mayaro Road in New Grant last week.

Castellano, 17, had been walking the length of the main road last Wednesday evening, searching for a taxi she hoped would take her to the Khan’s Avenue church she often attended with her 48-year-old disabled mother, Alice Yearwood.

Recommended for you