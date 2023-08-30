‘Online friend’ beats woman in sex attack

A 33-year-old woman was beaten severely and sexually assaulted in Sangre Grande by a man whom she met on social media.
The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The victim told police she went to Mandillion Road in Coalmine to meet someone she had been speaking to online over the last week.
The person had offered to purchase stationery for the victim’s children as school was reopening next week.
She met the individual and they went to a location nearby.
However, the woman said the man then began hitting her repeatedly on her head and chest.
The man then bound her hands with tie straps and dragged her into nearby bushes where he sexually assaulted her and escaped.
The victim made a report to the police and a team of officers led by PC Singh and PC Cielto responded.
She was taken to Sangre Grande Hospital where she was medically examined.
Police were told the victim had suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion as a result of the attack.
The police are again reminding citizens to exercise caution when interacting with people they do not know.