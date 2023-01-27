Online petition seeks to remove Kamla as leader

A petition has been started seeking support to take a special motion to the executive of the United National Congress (UNC) to have Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar removed.
The movement on “change.org” was started by Donny Samlal and up to late yesterday had attracted 58 of 100 signatures being sought.
The statement on the petition began circulating on Wednesday, as did the resolution filed on Monday by former ministers Dr Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial.
Khan and Ramdial have distanced themselves from Samlal’s petition, with both saying that being associated with the contents of the petition have caused them “severe discomfort”, and have noted that their resolution does not call for Persad-Bissessar’s removal.
Ramdial’s resolution was supported by Khan, but has since been rejected by party chairman, Peter Kanhai and several MPs. The resolution sought an election style closer to that of the United States primaries, pitting candidates, except those for political leader, for debate and doing away with the one-man-one-vote system.
Khan and Ramdial said they believed the party was due for reform ahead of the 2025 general election, and the proposed changes support more free and fair elections.
Change to win
Samlal’s petition said, “We the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago wish to propose the motion to this Congress, that it considers calling upon Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar to step down as Political Leader of the United National Congress and to convene internal elections for the election of a new political leader within three months from this congress.”
The petition said the “reason for this motion is because the United National Congress needs to put itself in a position to win the next general election and the current leadership has made too many errors in its political judgment and is unlikely to beat the PNM”.
“The United National Congress continues to loose (sic) valued supporters and members with some of them now being part of the PNM,” Samlal said.
The petition said the “current image of the party is no longer attractive to floating voters and we must take decisions with new and fresh leadership to give the party a more meaningful purpose, vision, and brilliant initiative to raise the value of our nation”.
“Additionally, we need a new leader who puts the welfare of Trinidad and Tobago people first,” it said.
—Kim Boodram
Editor’s Note: The Express yesterday reported that former UNC MPs Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial had filed a motion to oust Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. A petition to take a special motion to the executive of the UNC to have Persad-Bissessar removed is in fact being circulated by Donny Samlal.
The error is regretted.