Only 4 pupils sit SEA

That’s how Nelson Street Girls’ RC Primary School principal Lisa Lynch described the only four pupils from her school in Port of Spain allowed to sit the 2023 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination yesterday.
The pupils were 13-year-old Akila Pompey, 12-year-old Jovanna Jordan, 12-year-old Amelia George and 12-year-old Dillyann Irving.
Instead of crowds of parents and pupils showing up to the school for the exam, the school’s compound was left almost completely empty as the four pupils arrived at school shortly before the start of the exam.
However, a senior official attached to the school’s administration said the pupils were not prepared for Standard Five and as such they were all, with their parents’ permission, allowed to repeat Standard Four.
This was due to the years-long disruption brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, after deliberations the four pupils were selected to move ahead and complete Standard Five.
It is believed to have been based on the stipulated guidelines concerning the age of pupils eligible to sit SEA, the Express was told.
In addition to their ages, a grandparent of one of the pupils said they were the only pupils found prepared for the Standard Five workload so they were allowed to move ahead.
The source said, “The students were not ready. None of them. So the administration of the school came to the consensus that they were going to make them all repeat Standard Four. That principal don’t play. So there was no Standard Five really. Their teachers stayed down with the others, and they joined with the incoming Standard Three students. This is something that the Ministry of Education has to look into. How can so many students be not prepared?”
Speaking to the Express outside the school’s compound immediately after completing SEA yesterday, the pupils said the exam was challenging but they were happy they got to do it.
Asked what was their most challenging section, they all said Language Arts.
But overall, all four girls said the exam was good.
And following the examination, proud principal Lynch did not let the peculiar situation dampen her day.
The Express reached out to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly for comment, but to no avail.
However, commenting on the overall preparation for all 18,889 pupils registered to sit SEA 2023 yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin said, “The preparation towards SEA begins from even infants as we want the right foundation to build on. Concepts have to be taught so that the students can use those to help in the understanding of other concepts and areas. At Standard Five, the syllabus is completed such that any reinforcement is done. This is usually completed by the end of the first term, December. Practice tests are done shortly after.”